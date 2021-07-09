The Lyrics to BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ Will Make You Move—& They’re Co-Written by Ed Sheeran

They don’t need permission to dance! BTS‘ “Permission to Dance” lyrics will be stuck in our heads for the foreseeable future (or until they release another song), and we can’t wait to learn every last word.

“Permission to Dance” is BTS‘ newest single from their Butter single album, which was released on July 9, 2021. The album also includes BTS’ May 2021 single, “Butter,” which holds the record for the band’s longest charting number one single on the Billboard Hot 100. “Permission to Dance,” which is co-written with Ed Sheeran, is BTS third all-English single after “Butter” and 2019’s “Dynamite” (which earned the band their first Billboard Hot 100 number one and Grammy nomination).

The music video for “Permission to Dance” shows the members of BTS—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—dressed in western-style denim outfits as they danced in front of a street sign with locations like Seoul, London, San Francisco, Moscow and Kenya. “Cause we don’t need permission to dance!” the band sing in the chorus.

The sign also has the acronym “ARMY,” which stands for Adorable Representative M.C for Youth and is the name of BTS’ fandom. Fans have interpreted the sign as how there are ARMYs all over the world. To evidence BTS’ international fandom, the band made more than $71 million from their June online concert, “MUSTER SOWOOZOO,” which hade more than 1.33 million paid viewers.

As for BTS’ Butter album, the record comes in two colors, Peaches or Cream, an includes collectibles like a limited edition poster, a photo book, lyrics cards, a photo card, a graphic sticker, a folded message card and a photo stand. Of course, the album also includes a CD with both “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” Sales go towards the Korean music charts Hanteo and Gaon. There are also many different versions of each of the collectibles (like the photo cards and the message cards), which will be assigned at random so ARMYs will need to trade or buy multiple albums to collect them all. The single album retails for $22.99 on Amazon.

Read the lyrics of BTS’ “Permission to Dance” via Genius ahead.

[Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]

It’s the thought of being young

When your heart’s just like a drum

Beating louder with no way to guard it

When it all seems like it’s wrong

Just sing along to Elton John

And to that feeling, we’re just getting started

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]

When the nights get colder

And the rhythms got you falling behind

Just dream about that moment

When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye

Then you say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden

And roll in like we’re dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA, Jung Kook]

There’s always something that’s standing in the way

But if you don’t let it faze ya

You’ll know just how to break

Just keep the right vibe, yeah

‘Cause there’s no looking back

There ain’t no one to prove

We don’t got this on lock (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin]

The wait is over

The time is now so let’s do it right, mm (Yeah)

Yeah we’ll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise (Yeah)

And we’ll say

[Chorus: V, Jin]

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden

And roll in like we’re dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

[Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook]

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

No, we don’t need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]

Well, let me show ya

That we can keep the fire alive, mm

‘Cause it’s not over

Till it’s over, say it one more time

Say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin]

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going (Music’s got me going)

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden (Ooh)

And roll in like we’re dancing fools (Like we’re dancing fools)

[Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook]

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

