BTS’ ‘On’ Music Video Broke an Exciting YouTube Record for Its Unexpected Movie References

The Bangtan Boys have done it again. BTS’ “On” music video broke a YouTube record for the most concurrent viewers for a YouTube premiere. According to the site, BTS had 1.54 million viewers tune in at the same time to tune into the debut of “On,” which broke the record for the biggest YouTube premiere of all time.

“On,” from BTS’ fourth album, Map of the Soul: 7 (which debuted on February 21), isn’t BTS’ only YouTube record. The band also has three music videos in the top 10 biggest 24 hour debuts in YouTube history. Their most recent record was for their “Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima” video for “On,” which showed the seven members—RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V—singing and performing the song’s choreography with an army of dancers behind them. The video earned 46.5 million views in its first 24 hours, which made it the fifth biggest music debut in YouTube history. BTS also holds the record for the No. 1 biggest 24 hour debut in YouTube history for the music video for “Boy With Luv,” which features Halsey. The band’s music video for “Idol,” is also in the top 10 at No. 6.

BTS’ “On” music video shows the band separated in the wilderness as they make their way to a mountain. Because of the setting, fans have compared the video to movies like The Lion King, The Maze Runner and Alice in Wonderland, as well as shows like Game of Thrones. Twitter users compare a scene where Jin is in the middle of a battlefield to the final season of Game of Thrones. Others joked that the members climbing a mountain at the end of the music video looked like BTS on Pride Rock from The Lion King. “HOW DID BTS TAKE INSPIRATION FROM MAZE RUNNER,DIVERGENT SERIES,THE HUNGER GAMES,THE 100 AND STILL MANAGE TO STILL MAKE IT LOOK SO MUCH MORE PROFESSIONAL THAN THE MOVIES COMBINED,” one fan tweeted.

Watch BTS’ music video for “On” below.