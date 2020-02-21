BTS’ ‘On’ Lyrics Detail How They Overcame Pain to Become the Global Icons They Are Today

Scroll To See More Images
ARMYs, the day has come: Map of the Soul: 7 is finally here. We’re freaking out about the album’s tracklist top-to-bottom, but we especially couldn’t wait to share BTS’ “On” lyrics in English meaning after they debuted the music video today. The Bangtan Boys standout track sees every member getting a chance to reflect on their rapid rise to global stardom—from the highs, the lows, and everything in between.
Fans got a sneak preview of the track a day before Map of the Soul: 7 album release date when the guys posted a snippet on TikTok. Of course, ARMYs flooded the social platform in droves, causing it to crash moments after the preview was posted (now that’s the power of this fandom). Now that the song is out in full, the English-language ARMY community is just about to break the internet in search of translated lyrics for “On.” Lucky for them, we have track fully translated via Genius below.
With “On,” BTS details how pain and struggle prepared them for the journey they’re on now, reminding fans that there’s always “my light in the dark,” to be found. Fears can stunt one’s growth, but only if they allow it; sometimes it is the very factor that pushes you forth, determined the break the habit. This is the “power of the things that make me, ‘me'” according to J-Hope’s verse.
The boys also took to the TODAY show today to premiere the track in the U.S. While in Rockefeller Center, they gave fans a shoutout and even more insight into their latest project:
“The title is ‘7’ because we’ve got seven members right here, as you see, and it’s been seven years since our debut,” RM said. “This album is like a big statement and declaration that we admit our destiny, recognize our destiny.”
Of course, this isn’t news to ARMYs—we’ve got those MOTS: 7 theories on pact. “You guys know this, right?” he said, looking out the cheering audience.
Now to know and learn even more. Read on below for BTS’ “On” lyrics in English.
Verse 1: Jimin, V
I can’t understand what people are sayin’
Who and what do I need to follow
With each step then again grows the shadow
Where is this place I open my eyes to
Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris
I get up, unsteady on my feet
Verse 2: RM
Look at my feet, look down
The shadow resembles me
Is it the shadow that’s shaking
Or is it my feet that are trembling
Of course, I‘m not unafraid
Of course, it’s not all okay
But I know
Awkwardly I flow
I fly together with that black wind
Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-na-na
Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I’m gonna live with ya
Chorus: All, Jungkook, Jimin
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
Verse 3: J-Hope
Bring the pain
It’ll become my blood and flesh
Bring the pain
No fear, now that I know the way
Breathe on the small things
My air and my light in the dark
The power of the things that make me, “me”
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
Verse 4: SUGA
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
That’s how we’ve always been
Even if my knees drop to the ground
As long as they don’t get buried
It won’t matter
Win no matter what
Whatever you say, whatever they say
I don’t give a uhh
I don’t give a uhh
I don’t give a uhh, yeah
Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-nana
Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I’m gonna live with ya
Chorus: All, V, Jin
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
Bridge: Jungkook, Jimin
Where my pain lies
Let me take a breath
My everythin’
My blood and tears
Got no fears
I’m singin’ ohhhhh
Oh I’m takin’ over
You should know yeah
Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter
Choosing to descend into the dark abyss
Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya
Chorus: All, Jin, V
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya
Outro: All, Jimin, Jungkook
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
All that I know
Is just goin’ on & on & on & on
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah