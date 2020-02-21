BTS’ ‘On’ Lyrics Detail How They Overcame Pain to Become the Global Icons They Are Today

Scroll To See More Images

ARMYs, the day has come: Map of the Soul: 7 is finally here. We’re freaking out about the album’s tracklist top-to-bottom, but we especially couldn’t wait to share BTS’ “On” lyrics in English meaning after they debuted the music video today. The Bangtan Boys standout track sees every member getting a chance to reflect on their rapid rise to global stardom—from the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

Fans got a sneak preview of the track a day before Map of the Soul: 7 album release date when the guys posted a snippet on TikTok. Of course, ARMYs flooded the social platform in droves, causing it to crash moments after the preview was posted (now that’s the power of this fandom). Now that the song is out in full, the English-language ARMY community is just about to break the internet in search of translated lyrics for “On.” Lucky for them, we have track fully translated via Genius below.

With “On,” BTS details how pain and struggle prepared them for the journey they’re on now, reminding fans that there’s always “my light in the dark,” to be found. Fears can stunt one’s growth, but only if they allow it; sometimes it is the very factor that pushes you forth, determined the break the habit. This is the “power of the things that make me, ‘me'” according to J-Hope’s verse.

The boys also took to the TODAY show today to premiere the track in the U.S. While in Rockefeller Center, they gave fans a shoutout and even more insight into their latest project:

“The title is ‘7’ because we’ve got seven members right here, as you see, and it’s been seven years since our debut,” RM said. “This album is like a big statement and declaration that we admit our destiny, recognize our destiny.”

Of course, this isn’t news to ARMYs—we’ve got those MOTS: 7 theories on pact. “You guys know this, right?” he said, looking out the cheering audience.

Now to know and learn even more. Read on below for BTS’ “On” lyrics in English.

Verse 1: Jimin, V

I can’t understand what people are sayin’

Who and what do I need to follow

With each step then again grows the shadow

Where is this place I open my eyes to

Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris

I get up, unsteady on my feet

Verse 2: RM

Look at my feet, look down

The shadow resembles me

Is it the shadow that’s shaking

Or is it my feet that are trembling

Of course, I‘m not unafraid

Of course, it’s not all okay

But I know

Awkwardly I flow

I fly together with that black wind

Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-na-na

Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I’m gonna live with ya

Chorus: All, Jungkook, Jimin

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin’

Sky keep fallin’

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

Verse 3: J-Hope

Bring the pain

It’ll become my blood and flesh

Bring the pain

No fear, now that I know the way

Breathe on the small things

My air and my light in the dark

The power of the things that make me, “me”

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

Verse 4: SUGA

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

That’s how we’ve always been

Even if my knees drop to the ground

As long as they don’t get buried

It won’t matter

Win no matter what

Whatever you say, whatever they say

I don’t give a uhh

I don’t give a uhh

I don’t give a uhh, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-nana

Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I’m gonna live with ya

Chorus: All, V, Jin

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin’

Sky keep fallin’

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

Bridge: Jungkook, Jimin

Where my pain lies

Let me take a breath

My everythin’

My blood and tears

Got no fears

I’m singin’ ohhhhh

Oh I’m takin’ over

You should know yeah

Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter

Choosing to descend into the dark abyss

Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya

Chorus: All, Jin, V

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin’

Sky keep fallin’

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya

Outro: All, Jimin, Jungkook

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

All that I know

Is just goin’ on & on & on & on

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah