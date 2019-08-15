Will BTS’ New Song Be Called ‘Umbrella?’ Only One Way To Find Out

BTS might be on a two-month hiatus but that hasn’t stopped them from updating the ARMY on all things BTS. Fans are obsessing over clues that BTS’ new single will be called “Umbrella.” Are they taking after Rihanna? Will they sing “you had my heart, and we’ll never be worlds apart?” Or perhaps add a few “Ella-ella-ellas” to their single? Doubtful. But there is pretty compelling evidence that suggests the boys new song will, in fact, be called “Umbrella.”

The group has repeatedly referenced umbrellas in their tweets, comments Lives, and music videos. These “Easter eggs” (as T-Swift likes to call them) date back to 2017. Granted, fans may be seeing what they want to see, but it’s all there. But the most compelling piece of evidence was a tweet V shared on August 14. The video features V singing along to Bruno Major’s “Places We Won’t Walk” in the car. And V captioned the photo with a simple umbrella emoji…hmmm.. Now technically it was raining in the video, so an umbrella makes sense. But on a deeper level, the emoji has a lot more meaning for the ARMY, since BTS has used that as a symbol for quite some time now.

In 2017, this promo shot of Jimin was released. Note the…umbrella!

Then, once again, an umbrella made an appearance when Big Hit released BTS’ Love Yourself Highlight Reel. Checkout Jimin with the umbrella at minute 10:00.

It was also raining here. Umbrellas continue to be a thing. Now…back to this Rihanna business. BTS actually did add some “Ella-ella-ellas” to a song one time. On May 11 and 12, BTS performed in Chicago. And—you guessed it!—it was raining, so the boys decided it was the perfect time to cover Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

On Aug. 11, the seven-member K-Pop band gave a performance at the Lotte Duty Free family concert.They sang “Boy With Luv,” and fans quickly noticed some familiar imagery in the background—umbrellas! They were on the video screen. The hints seem to get less and less subtle, don’t you think?

It would also be a perfect time to release a song called “Umbrella.” Umbrellas seem to be the theme of summer 2019. Taylor Swift’s music video with Panic! At the Disco featured multiple multi-colored umbrellas. And they even have Brendan Urie floating in a la Mary Poppins. Imagine if all of BTS flew into their show on umbrellas. The ARMY’s heads would collectively explode. It would probably be too much to bear.