The Release Date For BTS’ New Album Is Just Around The Corner So Gather Your Emotions

The Bangtan Boys don’t sleep. They are always performing and giving us new music. Therefore, this BTS new album 2019 fan theory seems legit. While we’re lucky to get an album every couple of years or so from most artists, (we’re looking at Adele and Frank Ocean), BTS is on some other ish. The massive K-Pop group has released about two albums a year on average, and they’ve toured, released music videos and performed right along with it. BTS released Map of the Soul: Persona early this year. Then, in early July 2019, they also dropped their Japanese album, Lights/Boy With Luv. Now fans are convinced that the second album from Map of Soul is going to be released super soon.

The ARMY has already uncovered the name for the forthcoming album. Based on a set of clues from BTS’ Muster and the “Persona” video there is reason to believe that the next two BTS albums will be called, Map of the Soul: Shadow and Map of the Soul: Ego. So when can we expect the soothing sounds of Shadow to bless our desperate ears? Though BTS’ management company, Big Hit Entertainment, has not confirmed or denied anything, fans are convinced that Shadow will be released in October 2019.

Let’s dive into this evidence, shall we?

A Koren newspaper just released BTS’ upcoming tour/performance schedule. According to Soompi, the schedule is spreading across Beyoncé‘s internet like wildfire because of one thing. BTS is super booked in October doing more performances in Seoul for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. This will set the stage for their next comeback. Soompi also reported that Big Hit released a statement saying, “they will reveal the details only after finalizing their artists’ schedules.”

Naturally–the ARMY is unable to deal.

Some have even hypothesized the exact date that Shadow will debut–Oct. 4 or Oct. 23.

We just hope that the guys get some much needed time off before October and that Jimin, in particular, takes a nice long rest.