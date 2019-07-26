This BTS Music Video Timeline Will Give The ARMY Major Nostalgia

This music group has really matured over just a few short years. BTS’ music video timeline highlights how the band’s visual style has changed dramatically from their very first music video to their latest. Fans all over the globe adore BTS and it has been an incredible ride watching the band grow. Therefore, we’re highlighting each of BTS’ music videos, showcasing just how much they’ve matured.

BTS has been going strong for the last six years and has amassed legions – or armies – of fans. Since the group’s inception, they’ve worked to offer their fans something new while also maintaining the quintessential style that fans have come to love. From one of their very first music videos, “No More Dream,” to their latest visual piece, “Lights,” BTS has offered their fans inventive choreography, stylish costumes, special effects, and even a number of narratives throughout their visual Rolodex. It’s safe to say BTS is always working to live up to the expectations of their fans, and do they ever.

Now that the band is set to take a two-month hiatus until their whirlwind return in October 2019, we wanted to make sure that we gave you as much BTS as we could.

From the 2 Cool 4 Skool era to the Map of the Soul: Persona era, here’s a complete break down of all of BTS’ music videos.

“NO MORE DREAM” (JUNE 2013)

The music video that started it all. This dark, edgy debut, “No More Dream,” put BTS on the map with a completely different look and style from what their legions of fans know today.

“WE ARE BULLETPROOF PT. 2” (JULY 2013)

Keeping the sort angsty look, BTS next hit back with “We Are Bullet Proof Pt. 2” six years ago this month.

“N.O” (SEPTEMBER 2013)

By the fall of 2013, things started to change for BTS’ visual style. And that’s especially clear in this music video for “N.O.”

“BOY IN LUV” (FEBRUARY 2014)

This was a true switch-up for the band. With “Boy In Luv,” BTS got a lot more playful.

“JUST ONE DAY” (APRIL 2014)

“Just One Day” comes across as a more stripped-down BTS, with simple set pieces and costumes.

“DANGER” (AUGUST 2014)

Now for a little more darkness with “Danger,” where BTS got fairly emotional in this take.

“WAR OF HORMONE” (OCTOBER 2014)

Outdoor locations? Yes, please. Here BTS traveled a tad out of their comfort zone while still staying true to their style.

“I NEED U” (MAY 2015)

Some would call this music video the beginning of a new era for the band and they totally announced it with resolute and focus.

“FOR YOU” (JUNE 2015)

Playful and colorful, that’s the best way to describe this entry.

“DOPE” (JUNE 2015)

With “Dope” the band got a little more theatrical in their music videos.

“RUN” (NOVEMBER 2015)

Here, the band heads to the Bangtan Universe with this entry.

“EPILOGUE: YOUNG FOREVER” (APRIL 2016)

Still, in the Bangtan Universe, the band went old school with this addition.

“FIRE” (MAY 2016)

Now we’re getting a bit more serious with this entry.

“SAVE ME” (MAY 2016)

Back to a more stripped-down BTS, here it’s all about the emotion and dance moves.

“BEGIN” (September 2016)

And now we enter the Wings Era with “Begin.”

“LIE” (SEPTEMBER 2016)

The Jimin dance solo here truly makes this entry one for the books.

“STIGMA” (SEPTEMBER 2016)

Another turn back to their dark, angsty roots, “Stigma” really hits a chord with many fans.

“FIRST LOVE” (SEPTEMBER 2016)

“First Love” featuring Suga’s piano solo? It’s a must-see.

“REFLECTION” (SEPTEMBER 2016)

With a dark narration at the beginning, this music video got very serious.

“MAMA” (SEPTEMBER 2016)

Basically a short film, this feels like so much more than a music video.

“AWAKE” (SEPTEMBER 2016)

In the Wings Era, “Awake” is definitely a standout. I mean–those close-ups!

“BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS” (OCTOBER 2016)

For “Blood Sweat & Tears” the boys went all out on the green screen.

“SPRING DAY” (FEBRUARY 2017)

One of the most popular songs in South Korea, “Spring Day” was a gamechanger.

“NOT TODAY” (FEBRUARY 2017)

Introducing extras into the world of BTS’s music videos for “Not Today.”

“SERENDIPITY” (SEPTEMBER 2017)

The first entry in the Love Yourself: Her Era.

“DNA” SEPTEMBER (2017)

“DNA” really brought out the popping colors.

“MIC DROP” (NOVEMBER 2017)

“Mic Drop.” The name says it all.

“EUPHORIA” (APRIL 2018)

Back to the Bangtan Universe with “Euphoria.”

“SINGULARITY” (MAY 2018)

The introduction of the Love Yourself: Tear Era.

“FAKE LOVE” (MAY 2018)

Using the massive sound stage for “Fake Love.”

“EPIPHANY” (AUGUST 2018)

The introduction to the Love Yourself: Answer Era.

“IDOL” (AUGUST 2018)

Bringing back the color play, “Idol” really upped the game.

“AIRPLANE PT. 2” (NOVEMBER 2018)

The ‘Era’ in which this music video came out is still debatable, but we’ll leave it to the fans to decide.

“PERSONA” (MARCH 2019)

The introduction to the Map Of The Soul: Persona Era.

“BOY WITH LUV” FEAT. HALSEY (APRIL 2019)

This entry brought out more color and brought on Halsey.

“HEARTBEAT” (JUNE 2019)

“Heartbeat” is a pretty fun surprise for BTS fans.

“LIGHTS” (JULY 2019)

Talk about introspective and thoughtful, here, the band actually watches themselves.