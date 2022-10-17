BTS’ Jin Is Enlisting in the Military in November—Here’s When the 6 Other Members Will Join Him

Scroll To See More Images

BTS & ARMY forever. With the news of BTS’ military service, many ARMY are asking: When will the rest of BTS do their Korean military service?

On October 17, 2022, BTS’ label BigHit Entertainment announced that the oldest member Jin will enlist in the military via the fan platform Weverse and their official social media platforms. The statement said, “The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.” The company added, “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS or The Bangtan Boys, was formed in 2013 with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The boyband captured the heart of millions with their fanbase affectionately called ARMY, which stands for Adorable Representative MC of Youth. The K-pop group’s accomplishments catapulted them to the top of the Billboard Charts, two Grammy nominations and multiple American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards wins. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. In 2022, BTS released an anthology album of their near decade-long career called Proof. The single from the album, “Yet to Come” promises that there will be more amazing things to come ahead for BTS. The septet just finished their concert in Busan for a showcase for the bid for the 2030 World Expo, and it might be the last time that they perform together in a while.

Read below on when each member of BTS will enlist in the military.

Why is BTS Going to the Military?

Why is BTS going to the military? In South Korea, every able-bodied man must enlist for military service by the age of 30 and serve for at least 2 years. Some exceptions were made for men who have won Olympic Gold medals for the country or for classical musicians. Before Jin’s enlistment, the South Korean government debated on if BTS should go to the military for their large impact on Korea’s spread of culture and their contributions to the country’s overall economy. Some lawmakers said the musicians’ contribution to the country’s global recognition should qualify them for an exemption, but many also opposed that decision.

Since Jin will be turning 30 in December, he will be the first member to do his mandatory military enlistment. According to BigHit, each member will “carry out their individual plans” before they enlist.

Is BTS breaking up before their military enlistment?

Is BTS breaking up before their military enlistment? Though each member is carrying out their individual plans and solo projects, BTS is not breaking up. During their FESTA 2022 video to celebrate the anniversary of their debut, RM said that the group would be taking a break from activities to focus on what they want as a musical group. They will be taking a break to focus on their own endeavors. V said, “We could focus on our solo work this time and later when we gather again as a group, that synergy will be like no other. We’ll be better than before.”

When is BTS reuniting after their military enlistment?

When is BTS reuniting after their military enlistment? According to the statement from BTS’ company BigHit Entertainment, BTS will reform again in around 2025. Since Jin will be entering the military at the end of 2022, the rest of the members are likely to start their military service around 2023 to complete their mandatory two years.

When is BTS’ Jin going to serve in the military?

When is BTS’ Jin going to serve in the military? BigHit announced that, Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin, will be the first member to enlist in the military. The oldest member of the group will be turning 30 in December 2022, which is the age cap for the mandatory listing. In a statement, BigHit said, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.”

During their concert for the Busan bid for the 2030 World Expo on October 15, 2022, Jin announced that he will be the next member after J-Hope to release his solo work. His single will be released “soon,” and he said, “I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot of [content] left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

When is BTS’ RM going to serve in the military?

When is BTS’ RM going to serve in the military? The leader of the group, Kim Namjoon, known as RM, has not announced his plans to join the military. In an interview with The New York Times, RM is interested in opening his own art space after years of collecting art. It is largely speculated that he will release solo work after his hit mixtapes, RM, in 2015 and mono. in 2018.

When is BTS’ Suga going to serve in the military?

When is BTS’ Suga going to serve in the military? BTS’ rapper and producer, Min Yoongi, known as Suga, has not announced his plans to join the military. Suga is the second oldest of the group, and will be turning 30 in 2023, which is his last year to complete his enlistment. Suga has been active on Instagram, hinting that he will be releasing music soon, likely under his alter-ego Agust D. He released two solo mixtapes under Agust D: Agust D, released in 2016, and D-2, released in 2020.

When is BTS’ j-hope going to serve in the military?

When is BTS’ j-hope going to serve in the military? BTS’ rapper and main dancer Jung Hoseok, known as j-hope, has not announced his plans to join the military. j-hope was the first member to release solo music after BTS announced their hiatus. He released his second mixtape Jack In the Box in July 2022 and was the first K-Pop solo act to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago. Since he was the first to release his solo work, it is likely that he will enlist soon after Jin.

When is BTS’ Jimin going to serve in the military?

When is BTS’ Jimin going to serve in the military? BTS’ vocalist and dancer Park Jimin, known as Jimin, has not announced his plans to join the military. Jimin has not released solo projects other than the song “With You” for the Korean drama original soundtrack for Our Blues. Jimin has been teasing the potential of a solo project after taking photographs with BigHit’s in-house and international producers on his Instagram.

When is BTS’ V going to serve in the military?

When is BTS’ V going to serve in the military? BTS’ vocalist and dancer Kim Taehyung, known as V, has not announced his plans to join the military. V has released songs for several Korean dramas such as “It’s Definitely You” with Jin for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he also starred, “Sweet Night” for Itaewon Class and “Christmas Tree” for Our Beloved Summer. During their 2022 FESTA video, V teased that he will be releasing music sometime this year and has written to fans on the social media platform Weverse about his music.

When is BTS’ Jungkook going to serve in the military?

When is BTS’ Jungkook going to serve in the military? BTS’ vocalist, dancer and youngest of the group, Jeon Jungkook, known as Jungkook, has not announced his plans to join the military. Jungkook released a song “Stay Alive,” produced by Suga earlier in 2022, and recently collaborated with Charlie Puth for the hit song, “Left and Right.” For the 2022 FESTA, Jungkook released a song called “My You” dedicated to ARMY. According to Weverse Magazine, Jungkook has been working on his mixtape since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I could just make it about myself, and then it would be like, I started as a trainee when I was 13, I worked hard, and found success. But anyone could do that,” he said about the narrative concept of the mixtape. The mixtape does not have a release date yet but is expected to come out before he enlists.