Calling All ARMY: BTS’s Merch Collection Is Now at Nordstrom—Here’s What to Buy

BTS has been taking over the world with its catchy songs, impressive choreography, powerful messages and infectious energy. It’s no wonder why every artist wants to collaborate with them and every brand wants to work with them (peep their lip mask with Laneige). The band has sold official merch at its concerts and pop-up stores, but has yet to create an online shop. Thankfully, the K-pop gods heard our prayers.

Starting today, February 25—drum roll, please—you can cop official BTS merchandise at Nordstrom. This is great news for all the fans who aren’t sure where to buy BTS merch. Now, it’s super easy and accessible at this major retailer.

The merch collection isn’t small or basic, either. It has clothing, accessories, stationery and everything in between. The items are inspired by some of BTS’s biggest hits, including ‘Boy With Luv,’ ‘DNA,’ ‘Mic Drop,’ ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter.’

Prices range from $9 to $133, and the clothing items come in sizes small through extra large and are gender–inclusive.

Whether you’re a proud ARMY yourself or are on the hunt for a gift for your BTS-obsessed friend, Nordstrom is the place for all your BTS merch needs. You might want to add items to your cart and check out ASAP, since we have a feeling the collection will sell fast.

Boy With Luv Blanket

Snuggle up in this cozy blanket that features the iconic set from the ‘Boy With Luv’ music video. Watching BTS concerts and jamming to their music in bed never felt so comfy.

‘DNA’ Chunky Knit Beanie

This adorable knit beanie is the perfect accessory to take with you from fall to winter. It’ll keep you warm and top off any OOTD.

Boy With Luv Sweatpants

These adorable sweats seem to have a baggier fit, which is great for when you just want to lay in bed and binge watch BTS videos. The sweatpants also come in gray, if you’re more into neutrals.

DNA Keyring

This keychain is the funky accent your keys have been missing. It’ll be hard to lose your keys when you have these vibrant charms hanging from them.

‘MIC Drop’ Fleece Pouch

Carry all your essentials in this groovy fleece pouch. It’s inspired by ‘Mic Drop’ and is also an homage to ARMY.

Gender Inclusive ‘IDOL’ Varsity Pullover Hoodie

Rock the multi-toned sweatshirt while working from home, running errands, exercising or all of the above. If you want BTS merch that’ll make a statement, this one’s for you.

Butter Pouch

Last but certainly not least, this heart-shaped pouch is perfect for holding toiletries, accessories or whichever knickknacks need a home.