We Know You’ve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Here’s How To Snag One

ARMY members hold on to your shirts! Mattel is just days away from dropping some new BTS dolls, and they are legit sooo good. The BTS x Mattel dolls are available for pre-order right now, so get ready to snag your very own miniaturized version of J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, or Suga. You could also purchase the entire collection, which is obviously what we’d do.

Right now, at this very second, the BTS dolls from Mattel are available for pre-order across the globe. Since you’re probably too frazzled to deal, you can place your order on Amazon, Walmart, Target, or GameStop. If you’re feeling super fancy, you can also go directly to BTS’ official merch store app, Weply.

While the mega-retailers like Amazon say the dolls will begin shipping July 28–Weply says that you’re J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga miniatures will be headed to your doorstep as soon as July 25. And don’t worry about the price. Though the BTS collection will almost certainly become collectors’ items, for now, you can get a piece of BTS history for just  $19.99. The dolls are recommended for ARMY fans that are at least six years and older.

If that’s not enough to light up your life, you can also snag a BTS-themed UNO game for just $5.99.

Seriously, this is just too good.

bts mattell amazon We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

jungkook doll We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

1.Mattel BTS Jung Kook Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon 

Jungkook is giving us Idol music vibes

Mattel Jung Kook Idol Doll $19.99
buy it
jin doll We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

2 .Mattel BTS Jin Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon

Look at our blonde baby Jin in his floral suit.

Mattel BTS Jin Idol Doll $19.99
buy it
v doll We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

3. Mattel BTS V Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon

Stylish V wears his heart on his collar.

Mattel BTS V Idol Doll $19.99
buy it
rm doll We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

4. Mattel RM Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon

Iconic RM comes with his own set of headphones.

Mattel BTS RM Idol Doll $19.99
buy it
j hope doll We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

5. Mattel j-Hope Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon

Get into J-Hope's super realistic bangs.

Mattel BTS j Hope Idol Doll $19.99
buy it
suga doll We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

6. Mattel SUGA Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon

Pink-haired Suga is the only thing we need to see today.

Mattel BTS SUGA Idol Doll $19.99
buy it
jimin doll We Know Youve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Heres How To Snag One

Amazon.

7. Mattel Jimin Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon

Look how sweet Jimin looks, with the tiny tie to complete the ensemble.

Mattel BTS Jimin Idol Doll $19.99
buy it

 

