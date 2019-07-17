We Know You’ve Been Desperately Wanting A BTS Doll—Here’s How To Snag One

Scroll To See More Images

ARMY members hold on to your shirts! Mattel is just days away from dropping some new BTS dolls, and they are legit sooo good. The BTS x Mattel dolls are available for pre-order right now, so get ready to snag your very own miniaturized version of J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, or Suga. You could also purchase the entire collection, which is obviously what we’d do.

Right now, at this very second, the BTS dolls from Mattel are available for pre-order across the globe. Since you’re probably too frazzled to deal, you can place your order on Amazon, Walmart, Target, or GameStop. If you’re feeling super fancy, you can also go directly to BTS’ official merch store app, Weply.

While the mega-retailers like Amazon say the dolls will begin shipping July 28–Weply says that you’re J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga miniatures will be headed to your doorstep as soon as July 25. And don’t worry about the price. Though the BTS collection will almost certainly become collectors’ items, for now, you can get a piece of BTS history for just $19.99. The dolls are recommended for ARMY fans that are at least six years and older.

If that’s not enough to light up your life, you can also snag a BTS-themed UNO game for just $5.99.

Seriously, this is just too good.

1. Mattel BTS Jung Kook Idol Doll, $19.99 at Amazon

Jungkook is giving us Idol music vibes

2 . Mattel BTS Jin Idol Doll , $19.99 at Amazon

Look at our blonde baby Jin in his floral suit.

3. Mattel BTS V Idol Doll , $19.99 at Amazon

Stylish V wears his heart on his collar.

4. Mattel RM Idol Doll , $19.99 at Amazon

Iconic RM comes with his own set of headphones.

5. Mattel j-Hope Idol Doll , $19.99 at Amazon

Get into J-Hope’s super realistic bangs.

6. Mattel SUGA Idol Doll , $19.99 at Amazon

Pink-haired Suga is the only thing we need to see today.

7. Mattel Jimin Idol Doll , $19.99 at Amazon

Look how sweet Jimin looks, with the tiny tie to complete the ensemble.