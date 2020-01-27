We Totally Missed BTS Drop These Clues About Their Upcoming Album at the Grammys

ARMYs, did you catch what the boys had to say on the red carpet? BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 clues at the Grammys 2020 were subtle, so if you weren’t watching their interview with E! News host Ryan Seacrest, it was easy to miss. Thankfully, we now know what the Bangtan Boys had to say just ahead of music’s biggest night—and it’s super promising.

All seven members made it to the Grammys red carpet at L.A.’s Staples Center debuting new hair—and new album hints. Jungkook, SUGA, Jin, RM, J-Hope, and V also stopped to chat with E! News just ahead of their collaboration on Lil Nas X’s Grammys 2020 performance for “Old Town Road”—a.k.a. “Seoul Town Road” edition. ARMYs were initially worried about whether every BTS member would make it onto the stage; after all, only BTS leader RM featured on Lil Nas X’s remix. But to everyone’s relief, the whole crew showed up on stage. RM spoke up for the boys on the red carpet, explaining how the whole show came about.

RM says the group found out “about two or three weeks ago” that they’d all be performing at the Grammys. Originally, they weren’t expecting to perform after being snubbed for a Grammys nomination this year, as usual, artists without nominations won’t receive the stage invite from the Recording Academy.

BTS were happy to have their feature on stage tonight, nonetheless. After all, they still made history for themselves: It’s the first time BTS performed on the Grammys stage, and we’re certain it’s not their last.RM was also thrilled to share some news about the group’s upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, thanks to the opportunity. “It’s going to be whatever you’re expecting it is but it’s going to be better and harder.”

Never one to forget ARMYs, BTS also shouted out the fans that got them to where they are today: “It’s something we can never get used to… performing in front of thousands of people,” they told E! News. “It’s all about love and truly transcends language, races, and nationalities.”