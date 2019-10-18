BTS’ New ‘Make It Right’ Lyrics Absolutely Make Everything Right

Well, it’s that time, people. BTS is breaking the internet once again. Twitter cannot get enough of BTS’ “Make It Right” remix lyrics meaning—seriously, lyrics are to die for. They absolutely make everything right in our lives, ya know what I mean? But BTS always makes everything lit. Their fan base is beyond obsessed and the boys know just what to sing about and how to say it. They can stir up any kind of emotion in you and this particular tune is giving us all the feels. On October 18, the boy band released a remix of their song, “Make It Right,” with Lauv and it has even better lyrics. Well, maybe not better, but just more. And you will love them all over again.

BTS originally released “Make It Right” with their Map of the Soul: Persona album which came out on April 12, 2019. The album allowed BTS to reach record-breaking heights, with the album becoming the group’s third album to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart within a year. They are now the first band since The Beatles to achieve three consecutive No. 1 albums in just one year. Insane. Truly insane. That same album also featured their collaboration with Halsey, “Boy With Luv.” Los Angeles Jingle Ball ticket holders are hopeful they’ll get to see Halsey and BTS perform together on December 6th. The artists are set to perform that same night, so a collab is highly likely.

But back to “Make It Right.” Ed Sheeran didn’t sing on the track, but he did help co-write the song with RM, Suga and J-Hope. Now, they’ve linked up with yet another fab artist, Lauv. Lauv is best known for hits like “I’m so tired…” and “I Like Me Better” (honestly, fav). Needless to say, this “Make It Right” remix is sure to be a hit and a half!

Take a listen:

The second half of the track has the same original Korean lyrics as the original. But! The first half of this new and improved jam incorporates English lyrics sung by Lauv. After Lauv signs the first verse and chorus, each of the BTS boys take their turn as well.

Genius provided the “Make It Right” remix lyrics on their website. Take a look at the new verses below.

VERSE 1: Lauv

I was lost, I was trying to find the answer

In the world around me, yeah, I was going crazy

All day, all night

You’re the only one who understood me

And all that I was going through

Yeah, I just gotta tell you, oh, baby I

REFRAIN: Lauv

I could make it better

I could hold you tighter

’Cause through the morning

Oh you’re the light (Oh)

And I almost lost ya

But I can’t forget ya

’Cause you were the reason I survived

PRE-CHORUS: Lauv

You were there for me through all the times I cried

I was there for you and then I lost my mind

I know that I messed up but I promise I

Oh, oh, I can make it right

CHORUS: Lauv

All right

All right

Oh I can make it right

All right

All right

Oh I can make it right

VERSE 2: J-Hope

I became a hero in this world

The loud screams that seek me out

My hand, trophy and a gold microphone

All day, everywhere

But all of this is about reaching you

It’s the answer to my journey

I’m singing to find you

Baby to you

VERSE 3: RM

A little taller than I was before

With a voice a little more solid

All of this to go back to you

Now I’ll spread wide a map called you

My rehab

Look at me, why can’t you recognize me?

I don’t want to hear other people’s noises

Your fragrance still penetrates and breaks me down

Let’s go back to that time

REFRAIN: Jin

Baby I know

I can make it better

I can hold you tighter

All those roads

Are pointing to you

VERSE 4: Jimin

Everything was useless

Anything other than you

Just touch me like that time

PRE-CHORUS: Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin

This eternal night with no end in sight

It’s you who gifted me the morning

Now can I hold that hand?

Oh oh

I can make it right

CHORUS: V, Jimin

All right

All right

Oh I can make it right

All right

All right

Oh I can make it right

BRIDGE: Suga

You are still beautiful

Just hold me silently like you did that day, that time

The reason I survived in hell

It’s for you, it was not for me

If you know, don’t hesitate and please save my life

I’m thirsty wandering this desert without you

So hurry and grab me quickly

I know the sea without you is the same as a desert

REFRAIN: Jimin, Jungkook

All right

I can make it better

I can hold you tighter

Oh I can make it right

OUTRO: Jimin, V

Everything was useless

Anything other than you

Oh I can make it right

Last but certainly not least, please enjoy this music video that Lauv and BTS released along with the song.

And ofc, take a look at what Twitter has to say: