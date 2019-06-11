BTS Reveals Main Poster for “Muster”—The Boys Look Truly Amazed

BTS has proven time and time again that they love to have fun (while simultaneously breaking music records. Casual). The boy band is super tight-knit, and fans are truly obsessed with their bond and tunes. BTS revealed the poster for their “Muster” magic shop event, and their expressions are identical to what we assume all the fans looked like seeing it for the first time—pure shock and wonderment. Along with the poster, the band released some more details about the upcoming event.

BTS calls their fan meetings “musters,” which means an assembly of troops. This is ironic and very fitting considering their fans are known as ARMY. The upcoming “Muster” event is set to take place across four days in two different cities. BTS will first meet with fans in Busan, South Korea at the Busan Asia Auxiliary Stadium. All seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—will be there on June 15 and June 16. The plan is then to move onto Seoul to visit fans at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena on June 22 and June 23. Their last fan event was back in January 2018 at Gocheok Sky Dome, so needless to say, anticipation for these upcoming events has really been building.

Back in late March, BTS posted teasers about their upcoming fan events on social media. They revealed the theme—magic shop—and sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. The boy band has been trending on Twitter seemingly every month. They played football on stage and posted swimming videos that fans linked to Michael Phelps. It’s been a crazy ride. But one thing we’re certain of? They’re going to have a fabulous turnout at these June events.