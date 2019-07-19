Try Not To Freak Out But This Is How You Can Stream BTS’ ‘Love Yourself’ Concert Films

We know the post-concert blues can be a real bummer. But don’t worry. BTS’ Love Yourself concert movies are available for streaming and we have the details for how you can watch them. Fans of the international band go absolutely bonkers for their music. Now, for those who weren’t able to attend their concert or simply want to relive the experience, there’s a way.

BTS’ first first-ever U.S. stadium concert was held at Citi Field in October 2018 and fans still haven’t shaken the feeling. That concert, along with one other, will be available for streaming for fans to check out. The concerts getting the special treatment are BTS’ New York and European concerts, both of which were previously released on DVD. Fans will feel like they’re right there in the middle of all the melodic action. It’s a treat for those who were able to attend, reliving the energy and performance. But for those who were unable to attend any of the concerts on the band’s tour, it’s a chance to feel like they’re a part of it all. Prior to the release of the streams, two trailers for each concert were released. Both of which you can watch them both below:

The BTS World Tour Love Yourself Europe was held at the London O2 Arena, and fans will be able to see the group tour all across Europe. Both streams look to offer something different for fans, highlighting both concerts in different ways. While the streams are slated to be “coming soon,” per the trailers, they’ll be available exclusively on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video starting on July 23. Fans will have the opportunity to rent or purchase the concert films. If fans choose the purchase option, they’ll have access to bonus content. It’s a treat for any fan of the group regardless!