BTS’ ‘Love Yourself’ UNICEF Video Will Bring On The Happy Tears

These guys are supposed to be resting and relaxing, but BTS’ “Love Myself” UNICEF video meaning proves that the Bangtan Boys will always have time for love and friendship. July 30 is the United Nation’s International Day of Friendship, so what better way to celebrate all the love and the feels than with the K-Pop group that stole our hearts? UNICEF tapped BTS to be a part of the friendship campaign, and the results are beyond beautiful.

Since bullying is still such a major theme across the globe, the video shows several teens being bullied and then the aftermath of them trying to cope with it. We’ve all been there at one point or another–bullying is honestly trash, and social media has only heightened this type of behavior. Amid the teens trying to cope–the video cuts to RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V, Suga, and Jungkook sitting in a beautiful bright room with a pool of water.

As the teens deal with the horrible bullying, they all pull on headphones to listen to BTS’ epic single, “Answer: Love Myself.” It’s a wonderful scene to witness, and it shows that even though you might feel alone at a dark time, there is always someone who can relate to what you are going through. And, there are also people who care about you and want to help.

As people come to the aid of the teens in the video, BTS croons, “You showed me I have reasons I should love myself (I’m learning how to love myself.)”

We live.

The teens’ attitudes transform to happy and carefree as BTS smiles. In the last shot of the video, a screen appears saying, “Choose respect. Choose support. Choose kindness.”

A message then reads, “1. Brighten someone’s day with a kind note — online or IRL; 2. Share the note using #ENDViolence.”

BTS said about the UNICEF “Love Yourself” campaign,

Our LOVE MYSELF campaign is all about encouraging every young person to find the love from within themselves and spreading that love to others. We want everyone to take part in ending violence by sharing love and kindness.

How perfect.