BTS Came Along for the Wild ‘Old Town Road’ Ride in Lil Nas X’s Grammys Performance & We Stan

When the Recording Academy announced that BTS was joining the Grammys stage, ARMYs weren’t even sure what to expect. But BTS’ and Lil Nas X’s Grammys 2020 performance video just goes to prove that the Bangtan Boys will make the most of any appearance—even if the opportunity is during another artist’s featured performance.

If we’re honest, BTS didn’t quite get the Grammys moment that ARMYs were hoping for. Many would have loved to see the group performing solo, but we still did get to see each BTS member tacked on to perform alongside Lil Nas X on the Staples Center Stage tonight. ARMYs were initially concerned that only BTS leader RM would be up on stage, so this is a welcome surprise.

If you’re a longtime ARMY, you probably remember when leader RM decided to do a remix of Lil Nas X’s viral summer hit, “Old Town Road.” The Korean-American remix—a.k.a. “Seoul Town Road”—was released among a seemingly endless stream of others featuring the likes of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey (a.k.a. Lil Hank Williams, who even covered the song with Billy’s daughter, Miley Cyrus.) Each of these artists, save for Miley, joined the Grammys stage to honor Lil Nas X’s song of the summer.

Of course, RM and the boys stunned us all as per usual. As for ARMYs, some fans still feel bitter that the group didn’t get any real love from the Recording Academy in terms of nominations. Many think that the Grammys snubbed BTS, and others have raised concerns that the American awards’ ceremony is only interested in using the boys as a hook for drawing in international viewership.

The last time BTS attended the Grammys in 2019, this was far less of a concern. ARMYs were so proud that the guys were nominated in the first place. But with no noms this year, it’s safe to say fans are feeling the sting. If their record-breaking chart numbers from last year offer any consolation, it’s that BTS are still doing just fine—with or without the Grammys.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards is broadcasting live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.