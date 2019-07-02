BTS’ ‘Lights’ Is An Emotional Love Letter To The ARMY

With their first Japanese single of the year, BTS’ “Lights” lyrics meaning will make the entire ARMY emotional. The Bangtan Boys have been releasing tons of music lately, and we couldn’t be more grateful. They recently debuted their mobile game, BTS World, delivered their new hit “Heartbeat” and even announced a brand new movie. However, we’ve been waiting on “Lights,” and Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin certainly delivered.

“Lights” is the first single from BTS’ Lights/Boy With Luv Japanese album which is set to be released in Japan on July 3 and in the US and UK on July 5. If you’ve ever wanted to hear the Japanese versions of “Boy With Luv” and “IDOL” be sure to snag the album.

Per usual, the song is quintessential BTS paying homage to their fans and how much they adore them. It’s basically one long iconic love letter, and we can’t help but to stan. Did we mention the music video is absolutely stunning? Though the music video has it’s own translation, fan account @k00kceptional has given us a deep dive into the lyrics as well.

The first verse is all about finding someone who makes your heart stutter and your world stop when you’re around them. (Sighs in happiness.) It reads:

Sunday, can’t reply to your calls or texts / Can’t bring myself to start anything / I sometimes get sick of this / Scared of what’s going to happen

But I feel like I can save someone / I hear your voice / Time stops in the midst of chaos

The chorus is also catchy AF. It’s all about how one person can be your light in the midst of a sea of darkness. Check it out for yourself:

When I close my eyes / In the darkness your light woah / Because you light me up / We can walk unafraid you and I woah / You’re my light you’re my light / Anytime you shine into my heart / You’re my light you’re my light / No matter how far away you’ll reach me

Finally, the second verse is about loving someone despite their flaws. Honestly, this song is so good:

Angels who know pain / Flying with scars all over through the night / Every time I’m thinking about love / Every time I’m thinking about love / Don’t want to hear just bright songs / Want to face my loneliness and color my reality / Losing then gaining, pursuing something everyday