BTS ‘Life Goes On’ Is a Message of Hope to ARMY During These Dark Times

ARMYs may be wondering what BTS’ “Life Goes On” lyrics mean in English. The Bangtan boys released “Life Goes On”—the title track from their fifth album, BE—on Friday, November 20.

In the song, BTS’ members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—sing about how the world must move on despite the darkness in at the moment. “Like an echo in the forest The day will come back around As if nothing happened Yeah, life goes on,” the band sings, according to an English translation of the song by Genius.

In a press release for BE, BTS‘ first album since Map of the Soul: 7 in February, Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management company, explained that the album was meant to be a “message of healing” amid the worldwide pandemic. “The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,'” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement referencing BE‘s title track.

The release continued, “For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc…[BE] reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album. This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”

“Life Goes On”—which was co-written by J-Hope, RM and Suga—falls into the same hopeful theme as other BE tracks, including BTS’ first single from the album, “Dynamite,” in August. “Dynamite” is also BTS’ first full English song. “This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now,” Suga told USA Today of “Dynamite” at the time. “What can we do really good?”

RM added, “Many things have changed and during the process of making our album which we will release later this year, we just kinda met this song as destiny. When we first listened to the demo and lyrics and the vibes and everything was so perfect. We thought, ‘why not keep it this way [in English].’ Some have said things have changed and this is a new challenge for us as well. We’re giving a shot.”

Read the lyrics to “Life Goes On” in English ahead. BE by BTS is available on Amazon.

One day, the world stopped

Without any warning

Spring didn’t know to wait

Showed up not even a minute late

Streets erased of footprints

I lie here, fallen to the ground

Time goes by on it’s own

Without a single apology

It looks like rain again today

I’m soaked to the bone

Still won’t stop

Running faster than that cloud of rain

Thought that’d be enough

Guess I’m only human after all

I’m in a world of pain

This cold the world gave to me

Prompts me to press the dust-covered rewind

Dancing off-beat lying on the ground

Once winter comes, let’s exhale a warmer breath

There’s no end in sight

Is there a way out?

My feet refuse to move, oh

Close your eyes for a moment

Hold my hand

To the future, let’s run away

Like an echo in the forest

The day will come back around

As if nothing happened

Yeah, life goes on

Like an arrow in the blue sky

Another day flying by

On my pillow, on my table

Yeah, life goes on

Like this again

Let me tell you with this song

People say the world has changed

Mh-hm-hm-hm

But thankfully between you and me

Nothing has changed

With the “hello” that we start and finish the day with

Let us thread tomorrow with today (Ooh, ooh, ooh, oh-woah)

Stopped for now, but don’t hide in the shadow

Only again, daylight will glow

There’s no end in sight

Is there a way out?

My feet refuse to move, oh

Close your eyes for a moment

Hold my hand (Hold it)

To the future, let’s run away (Oh, oh, oh)

Like an echo in the forest

The day will come back around

As if nothing happened

Yeah, life goes on

Like an arrow in the blue sky

Another day flying by

On my pillow, on my table

Yeah, life goes on

Like this again

I remember

I, I, I remember

I remember

I, I, I remember