BTS ‘Life Goes On’ Is a Message of Hope to ARMY During These Dark Times

ARMYs may be wondering what BTS’ “Life Goes On” lyrics mean in English. The Bangtan boys released “Life Goes On”—the title track from their fifth album, BE—on Friday, November 20.
In the song, BTS’ members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—sing about how the world must move on despite the darkness in at the moment. “Like an echo in the forest The day will come back around As if nothing happened Yeah, life goes on,” the band sings, according to an English translation of the song by Genius.
In a press release for BE, BTS‘ first album since Map of the Soul: 7 in February, Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management company, explained that the album was meant to be a “message of healing” amid the worldwide pandemic. “The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,'” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement referencing BE‘s title track.
The release continued, “For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc…[BE] reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album. This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”
“Life Goes On”—which was co-written by J-Hope, RM and Suga—falls into the same hopeful theme as other BE tracks, including BTS’ first single from the album, “Dynamite,” in August. “Dynamite” is also BTS’ first full English song. “This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now,” Suga told USA Today of “Dynamite” at the time. “What can we do really good?”
RM added, “Many things have changed and during the process of making our album which we will release later this year, we just kinda met this song as destiny. When we first listened to the demo and lyrics and the vibes and everything was so perfect. We thought, ‘why not keep it this way [in English].’ Some have said things have changed and this is a new challenge for us as well. We’re giving a shot.”
Read the lyrics to “Life Goes On” in English ahead. BE by BTS is available on Amazon.
One day, the world stopped
Without any warning
Spring didn’t know to wait
Showed up not even a minute late
Streets erased of footprints
I lie here, fallen to the ground
Time goes by on it’s own
Without a single apology
It looks like rain again today
I’m soaked to the bone
Still won’t stop
Running faster than that cloud of rain
Thought that’d be enough
Guess I’m only human after all
I’m in a world of pain
This cold the world gave to me
Prompts me to press the dust-covered rewind
Dancing off-beat lying on the ground
Once winter comes, let’s exhale a warmer breath
There’s no end in sight
Is there a way out?
My feet refuse to move, oh
Close your eyes for a moment
Hold my hand
To the future, let’s run away
Like an echo in the forest
The day will come back around
As if nothing happened
Yeah, life goes on
Like an arrow in the blue sky
Another day flying by
On my pillow, on my table
Yeah, life goes on
Like this again
Let me tell you with this song
People say the world has changed
Mh-hm-hm-hm
But thankfully between you and me
Nothing has changed
With the “hello” that we start and finish the day with
Let us thread tomorrow with today (Ooh, ooh, ooh, oh-woah)
Stopped for now, but don’t hide in the shadow
Only again, daylight will glow
There’s no end in sight
Is there a way out?
My feet refuse to move, oh
Close your eyes for a moment
Hold my hand (Hold it)
To the future, let’s run away (Oh, oh, oh)
Like an echo in the forest
The day will come back around
As if nothing happened
Yeah, life goes on
Like an arrow in the blue sky
Another day flying by
On my pillow, on my table
Yeah, life goes on
Like this again
I remember
I, I, I remember
I remember
I, I, I remember