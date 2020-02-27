The Meanings Behind BTS’ V & Jungkook’s ‘On’ Tattoos Are Fascinating

The Bangtan Boys just won’t stop showing off their ink—whether it’s fake or real. This time, however, BTS’ Jungkook and V’s tattoo meaning in the “ON” videos has fans especially curious. When BTS’ “ON” Manifesto Film: Come Prima was released alongside the Map of the Soul: 7 album drop on Feb. 21, ARMYs immediately noticed Jungkook’s arm tattoo and V’s temporary ink. But like BTS’ MOTS: 7 return, even their tattoos have made yet another comeback.

BTS released an epic official music video for “ON” less than a week later on Feb. 27, where, you guessed it: Jungkook and Tae’s body art are on full display all over again. ARMYs were already reeling from last week’s tattoo peek. While plenty of us knew that Jungkook has an arm sleeve, many ARMYs had no idea that it stretched all the up to his shoulder. “JUNGKOOK’S TATTOOS REACHES UP ALL THE WAY TILL HIS SHOULDER?? YALL,” tweeted one user. Others were blown away by Tae’s concept ink, which featured two fake tattoos: One under his eye that read “the shadow like me,” and another design on his neck. It’s the same design that makes a reappearance in this week’s video.

ARMYs think the design—which looks like a crackling surface—is meant to represent Tae’s shadow breaking out from within him. V revealed recently that the tattoo was his idea, and that he contacted the music video’s producer to get the green light for it. “I just wanted to try this concept and personally asked the PD, and got a confirmation from him haha,” he wrote on Weverse.

As for Jungkook’s tattoos, this time around ARMYs got an even closer look at the designs on his forearms. Fans spotted what resembles a tiger lily flower, which some believe represents the month he was born (Kookie’s birthday is Sept. 1). Another user on Twitter, however, spotted something even more interesting: Apparently, Jungkook’s arm tattoo features the equivalent of the phrase “please love me,” in Korean.

It’s a fitting reminder for the theme of Map of Soul: 7, and we can’t wait to hear what else the boys have to say about their ink.