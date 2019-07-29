This Video Of BTS’ Jungkook & V Helping Their Film Crew Is Giving Us All The Feels

BTS is living their wildest dreams, but they also have to work a ton. However, they never let their hectic work schedules deter them from being amazing people. This film crew video of BTS’ Jungkook and V is literally making our hearts sing. Typically performers only like to stay in front of the camera. However, in this behind-the-scenes footage, you can clearly see the guys helping their film crew.

In a YouTube video entitled “JK & V experience a new job!” a few of the guys can be seen on the set of one of their music show recordings which aired in South Korea. In the first part of the video, Jungkook can be seen learning how to slate. Slating involves either a handclap or that massive black and white slate bord.

Essentially, slating helps to synchronize video and sound, and it helps mark each take of a scene. Clearly, Jungkook was eager to learn how to do it, and he gave an epic handclap.

In the next part of the video, you can spot V checking out one of the cameras on the set where Jimin just happens to be singing, Sia’s “Chandelier” at the top of his lungs.

Next, V learns how to give music cues from one of the crew members, and he even gets to rock one of those wrap-around headsets while he does it. Honestly, being on set all day can be long and exhausting, we’re just glad BTS knows how to keep things light and fun.