Jungkook’s New Thumb Tattoo Is The Sweetest BTS ARMY Tribute We’ve Ever Seen

These guys always know how to make the ARMY feel loved. BTS’ Jungkook’s thumb tattoo meaning is beyond sweet and we have all of the details about his new ink. If you’ve been under a rock somewhere–we are here to remind you that BTS has just returned from their extended hiatus. When they went on vacation to rest and spend time with family and friends, Jungkook didn’t have any tattoos. (Yes, we were paying attention.)

However, upon his return to the spotlight—the K-pop legend came back with shorter hair and some ink tatted on his lower thumb. It’s hard to spot but eager ARMY members assured us that the tattoo reads “0613.” If you know anything about BTS history or Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, and J-Hope you should know that these four numbers are extremely special to both the group and the ARMY.

If you haven’t picked up on it by now–0613 represents the day that BTS first debuted— June 13, 2013. If you’re a recent ARMY member then you should know that our guys have been on their grind for quite some time. Though they were wildly popular in Korea for years–their global reach and success began to billow as recently as 2017. Obviously, Jungkook’s tattoo could have read, “061313,” but we adore the fact that he chose 13 to represent both the date and the year. Check out the new ink for yourself below.

We’re just happy this ARMY-member was able to snap this close up pic. We thought that Jungkook might be trying to be coy about his new ink, but now that it’s out and open he can share it (and his incredible dancing) with the world.