BTS’ Jungkook Just Shared the Sweetest Message to ARMYs on His New Song ‘Still With You’

BTS members always know when to remind their ARMYs that they love them, and this time is no different. One of the group members released the sweetest new solo recently. Here’s everything we know about BTS Jungkook’s “Still With You” lyrics and meaning in English so far.

After pledging their support of the Black Lives Matter movement recently, BTS also offered up a moment of reprieve for ARMYs with some new music. The track, a solo by BTS member Jungkook, is a fitting reminder that ARMYs are loved amid the ongoing health crisis and protests over the death of George Floyd in America. While the song was already planned as a release during BTS’ FESTA 2020 activities, the timing now is a balm.

“Still With You” was uploaded on June 4 to SoundCloud, where fans around the world can listen to it for free. The song’s URL reads: “thankyouarmy2020,” which confirms that the lyrics are meant as a direct letter to fans. He promises to “to walk this path with you,” and remain by fans’ sides—no matter how much time passes. Needless to say, ARMYs are loving the heartwarming gesture.

For all the lyrics to “Still With You” in English (translated via Genius), keep on reading. You can also listen to the track on SoundCloud below.

Chorus

That faint voice of yours that grazed me

Please call my name one more time

I’m standing under the frozen light, but

I’ll walk step by step towards you

Still with you

Verse 1

With no light in the darkroom

I shouldn’t get used to it

But I’m used to it again

The low-pitched sound of this air conditioner

If I don’t have this, I will fall apart

We laugh together, we cry together

I guess these simple feelings were everything to me

Interlude

When will it be?

If I face you again

I will look into your eyes

And say I missed you

In a rapturous memory

It’s raining when I dance alone

By the time this mist clears

I’ll be running with my feet wet

Give me a hug then

Verse 2

That moon looks lonely

Feels like it’s crying in the bright night sky

Even though I knew it was going to be morning one day

I wanted to stay in your sky like a star

Every day, every moment

If I had known this was gonna happen

I would have kept more

Interlude

When will it be?

If I face you again

I will look into your eyes

And say I missed you

In a rapturous memory

It’s raining when I dance alone

By the time this mist clears

I’ll be running with my feet wet

Hold me back then

Chorus

Behind the faint smile that looked at me

I’m going to draw a beautiful purple

We may not be on the same page

But I want to walk this path with you

Still With You