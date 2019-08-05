Jungkook’s ‘Euphoria’ Played During This Show’s Epic Season Finale & The ARMY Is Lit

Nothing breaks the internet like a good old fashioned BTS update, amiright? The ARMY is losing their minds because BTS’ Jungkook’s song “Euphoria” played during the Euphoria finale. HBO’s latest teen drama wrapped up its first season on Sunday, and to the delight of *so many* BTS fans, it highlighted Jungkook’s single aptly titled—you guessed it!—”Euphoria.” HBO series have really been killing it on the music front (shoutout to Big Little Lies for introducing the world to so many great tunes), and Euphoria is no exception. The hit series is known for both its subject matter and killer soundtrack, so it’s no surprise the ARMY was thrilled to hear Jungkook’s song playing during such a pivotal episode. Validation that he’s super talented and making phenomenal music. (As if anyone needed a reminder).

The fandom is absolutely ~living~ for the appearance of Jungkook’s song from the BTS album, Love Yourself: Answer. The album fits so perfectly with some of the many messages from the television series. As usual, social media is blowing up and BTS is at the heart of many, many tweets.

In a show so heavily focused on teen angst and intense drama, we were relieved to experience a moment of levity in the season finale. *Spoilers ahead!* Throughout the last eight episodes, fans have just been waiting, longing fo Kat and Ethan to get together. After some misunderstandings on both sides (like when Kat mistook Ethan’s interaction with that girl at the carnival), the two finally got together in what can only be described as a wonderful breath of fresh air. Kat and Ethan finale kiss on the dancing floor and leave together..oooo!

For that special moment, the show’s creators agreed that BTS’ “Euphoria” was the song of choice. And fans have agreed—it’s truly iconic.