Jungkook Live-Streamed With A Bottle of Wine & It Sold Out Lightening Fast

BTS is at the pinnacle of their career right now. They can do no wrong, and Twitter is proof. (They’ve been trending for what seems like years now—it’s really only been a couple weeks). The bottle of wine BTS’ Jungkook had on Instagram live sold out lickity split. It’s like they’re the perfect target for accidental advertisements. He didn’t even endorse the wine, and yet he skyrocketed their sales.

BTS has been celebrating their 5th Muster event in Busan, South Korea. On June 16, Jungkook went live to update fans on all the recent happenings. During his chat with all those who tuned into his broadcast, the youngest BTS band member drank wine and enjoyed some fruit. A casual afternoon snack. But little did he know how closely the ARMY was paying attention to his every move and every decision. While he casually sipped his glass of red wine, the ARMY was busy finding out exactly what brand the singer was enjoying. And once they did, they dished out their credit card info to get that wine STAT. The ARMY ordered so many bottles that the wine company completely sold out in Korea. That is actually remarkable!

The wine is Merlot March by Umani Ronchi Vigor Sangiovese. It is made in Marche, Italy and has a 3.4 rating on the website. While it has completely sold out in Korea, the Umani Ronchi Vigor Sangiovese is still available in other countries, though perhaps not for long. BTS’ fanbase spans the entire world so it’s likely to sell out pretty quickly elsewhere too.

We have a feeling that once that wine is back in stock, Jungkook may be receiving a few “thank you” bottles free of charge.

In an ironic twist of fate, Jungkook actually made an attempt to keep the brand a secret so it wouldn’t sell out. “I’m not going to tell you what it is, because I’m going to be the only one using it,” he said. “But this is a good cologne.” Unfortunately, he completely forgot about it at some points and unknowingly gave away the brand name. Bummer, dude. At least you can still order it from other countries, right?