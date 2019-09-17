We Finally Know The Real Truth About Jungkook’s Rumored Girlfriend

We know that BTS’ ARMY has been beside themselves trying to figure out what’s going on. After all, the guys just returned from a major hiatus. However, BTS’ Jungkook just reacted to those girlfriend rumors so you might want to sit down for a second. This is what we know. Back in August–Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management company announced that BTS would be taking an extended hiatus from touring and appearances. They also asked fans to respect the guys’ privacy while they were on their break.

Their statement read, “Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show them consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.”

Unfortunately, some ARMY members didn’t do the whole, “respecting privacy” part. Someone snapped photos of Jungkook out to lunch with a female friend. He was later photographed at another location with the same woman. As you can imagine–this set off an absolute frenzy. The ARMY was abuzz trying to figure out of Jungkook had a secret girlfriend that no one knew anything about.

As you know–BTS and many K-Pop groups are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives–as they have a right to be. It’s especially important since dating rumors can quickly spiral out of control. Now, Big Hit has released a statement about Jungkook and the women in the photographs. They said,

Big Hit Entertainment clearly states that the claims about our artist Jungkook that are being spread on social media and online communities are not true. While in Geoje Island during his period of rest, he found out that his acquaintances from a tattoo shop were also visiting the area. He then met with his tattoo shop acquaintances and other acquaintances from Geoje Island for a meal and had a karaoke session. This is the truth that has been distorted. We think it is unfortunate that [Jungkook’s] personal daily life during his period of rest became known in a distorted way.

There you have it–Jungkook was simply minding his business with his friend and things became an actual circus. Luckily, Big Hit takes things like this extremely seriously and they are taking legal action against those who’ve invaded Jungkook’s privacy in this way.

We will figure out whether CCTV footage was leaked or if there was illegal filming and take strong legal action against the disclosure of personal information and invasion of privacy. Furthermore, we announce that we will also take legal action against the spread of false rumors.

That’s it, that’s all.