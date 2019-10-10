Jungkook Shared A Post-Workout Selfie & The ARMY Just Can’t Even

There is simply no way you won’t swoon at this photo. BTS’ Jungkook shared a post-workout hair selfie and fans are flipping a shit over his hair and tattoos. The 22-year-old looks absolutely stunning after the gym, so like, well done, sir. The classic workout mirror selfie shows off the gym equipment behind him as Jungkook rocks a large, long-sleeved top. But who cares about what he’s wearing? Let’s talk about those long locks! Jungkook is sporting some seriously long hair and it is perfectly tousled in the photo. Wow. Just wow. Slightly hidden by his hair are his classic hoop earrings. It just keeps getting better and better.

You better believe fans spotted his tattoos in the photo as well. Jungkook is holding the phone in the perfect position to show off those tasteful, intricate tattoos on his left hand. One fan shared the picture and tweeted, “JEON JUNGKOOK? ONE OF THE MOST PERFECT HUMAN BEINGS ON THIS PLANET? HMMM? AM I WRONG?” No, you are not wrong. Not wrong at all.

“JEON JUNGKOOK, the only man ever,” wrote one ARMY member. And another fan really just laid it all out there: “Jeon Jungkook is Sexiest Jeon Jungkook is Most Handsome Jeon Jungkook is Beautiful Jeon Jungkook is Talented Jeon Jungkook is Virtuous Jeon Jungkook is Golden Jeon Jungkook is Love Jeon Jungkook is King Jeon Jungkook is Sold Out Jeon Jungkook is Trendsetter”. Preach.

BTS is just coming off their two-month hiatus and it sounds like they’re ready to jump back into making music. A source close to BTS told HollywoodLife that “they’re focused and ready to continue with their tour and making music. They have all been working so hard for so long and deserved some time to themselves for a bit. BTS is so dedicated to their fans and their music, and they took this period to recharge their batteries and enjoy some time with family and friends.” Let’s go boys!