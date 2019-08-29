The BTS ARMY Truly Cannot Handle Jungkook’s New Hair

While he’s taking some time for himself, it looks like one member of the Bangtan Boys just got a whole new look. BTS’ Jungkook’s new hair photo has literally sent the ARMY into a tizzy. TBH we think if Jungkook returns to the stage like this, people will legit have melt downs. Though we’ve watched Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin experiment with various hair colors and accessories– Jungkook’s new look has taken things to a brand new level.

While the rest of BTS has still been out and about during their break–including J-Hope’s possible collab with Becky G, Jungkook has been staying hella low-key. He’s only been sharing what he’s been eating, which is super important. However, he just hopped on Twitter and uploaded a new selfie–and the BTS fandom will never recover.

In the selfie–Jungkook is riding in the backseat of a car. But that’s not what’s important here. Mostly, we’re freaking out about how LOOONG Jungkook’s hair has gotten. He legit has bangs now, and they fall past his eyes.

According to a translation by the fan account @BTS_Trans,–Jungkook tweeted along with his photo, “Armys! You’re all doing well, right? I’ve been spending every day really happily thanks to you guys haha. Thank you so much.”

What a life!

The ARMY is truly unable, and they are asking that Jungkook bless them with one specific hairstyle that will complement his new look. One Twitter user said, “I just want so see jungkook in a man bun.” Another added, “jungkook,,, please make a birthday vlive with a man bun hahah,,, i’m joking hahah…. unless? no i’m totally joking do whatever you want hahah,,,, unless??.”

Since Jungkook is the baby of the group–and his birthday is just around the corner–Sept. 1, he might bless us all with a new look. Since he’s a super relatable Virgo, he might be compelled to do it.