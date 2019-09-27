BTS’ Jungkook Just Hinted That His Mixtape Is Coming Soon & The ARMY Is Shaking

So this is the best news we’ve heard in a while. BTS’ Jungkook’s mixtape clue proves that new solo music could be on the way from him. As you know, the ARMY has been waiting for Jungkook’s mixtape for quite some time, and word on the street is that the very long wait is finally about to come to an end. This is what we know.

Unless you’ve been in the middle of the ocean somewhere, you know that J-Hope and Becky G’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” just dropped. Shortly after the song and video were released, J-Hope hopped on VLIVE to chat about the new single. However, as we all know, however one member of BTS is on VLIVE another typically likes to make a surprise appearance. In the middle of J-Hope’s live-stream, Jungkook walked into the room giving us his best moves to “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

In the midst of this, he made an announcement saying that his own mixtape was just around the corner. He revealed that his intent was to debut it just after BTS’ extended hiatus ended. However, it’s not quite ready yet. He said, “I also will…I’m also working hard, producing. At first, I wanted to share it right after the break ended, but I wasn’t pleased with it, so…”

Thankfully, J-Hope asked his friend and bandmate the most important question. When will the mix-tape be ready? Jungkook responded, “It’s not just one song, everyone! Please anticipate it!” We guess we’re going to have to learn how to be patient.

Jungkook first began chatting about his mixtape in May 2018. Now more than a year later, BTS’ rappers — RM, Suga, and J-Hope have all released mixtapes. Jungkook’s mixtape is clearly highly anticipated.