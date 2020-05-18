BTS’ Jungkook Tested Negative For Coronavirus & Thank Goodness 

We’re glad to hear that JK is well and healthy. BTS’ Jungkook tested negative for coronavirus. The boy band’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed in a statement that Jungkook was tested for COVID-19 after he visited a restaurant and a bar in the neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul, South Korea, on April 25.

NME reports that Jungkook was with a few other K-pop stars, including NCT127’s Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo. In a statement to NME, Big Hit Entertainment expressed that the singer is “deeply regretful” for not social distancing and has since tested negative for COVID-19.

“Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar in the neighbourhood of Itaewon with his acquaintances,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement. “He showed no symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing or a fever following the visit. He voluntarily received a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital and tested negative.”

The statement continued, “The artist himself is currently feeling deeply regretful for not having faithfully contributed to the entire society’s social distancing efforts.”

Big Hit Entertainment confirmed on April 28 that BTS—which also includes V, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga and Jin—will reschedule their “Map of the Soul” tour, which was originally set to begin in April. “The decision has been made to completely reschedule the ‘Map of the Soul’ tour, originally scheduled to begin in April 2020,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

The statement came after BTS announced in late March that the band would be rescheduling the North American leg of their tour. “This tour involves the participation of staff and crew from around the world as well as global logistics systems. While there are certain countries, regions, and cities where conditions have improved, including Korea, it is difficult to make the decision to begin the tour based on these recent developments,” Big Hit Entertainment’s statement continued. “Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place. Moreover, it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin.”

The statement concluded, “Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously-announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule. Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin. This may require considerable time as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. However, we will work to ensure that BTS and their fans will be able to meet each other as soon as they can. We will also create new ways for our artists to engage with their fans and respond to the ‘New normal’ while we wait to resume activities halted by COVID-19.”

