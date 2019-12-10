BTS’ Jungkook Might Face Serious Charges Over A Car Accident & We’re Concerned

When you’re on top of the world, there’s always going to be something trying to drag you back down. After BTS’ Jungkook’s car accident charges, we have a feeling that the 22-year-old Korean popstar is starting to feel this sting. In October of this year, Jungkook was involved in a car accident in South Korea, where he violated a traffic signal and crashed into a taxi (he was not under the influence, according to reports.) And fortunately for everyone involved, nobody was seriously injured beyond a few bruises here and there. So for all intents and purposes, Jungkook thought he was done with the case after admitting his error to the authorities and settling with the affected taxi driver. But it’s never quite so easy, is it?

It appears that Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station wants to push Jungkook’s case for potential prosecution due to the “serious negligence” on his behalf. Even if everyone ended up OK and he settled things with the driver, it appears that everyone’s favorite pretty boy Jungkook still broke a few laws. Namely, South Korea’s Road Traffic Act and the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, says new source Soompi.

In a new statement issued by the Yongsan police, they still feel there’s more to pursue. “Police summoned and carried out an interrogation of Jungkook on Nov. 28. He and the victim smoothly settled the case, but the police asked for a legal indictment of him because of the serious negligence involved in the accident,” said the police report, according to Yonhap News Agency.

That said, Jungkook never denied his role in the accident, and we’re sure he’ll continue to own up and cooperate with South Korean authorities. According to BTS’ management company, Big Hit Entertainment, “Jungkook admitted he violated the traffic signals violation laws.” At the time of the incident, “He followed the legally required procedures at the scene and answered to police who arrived at the scene. Afterward, he reached an agreement of compromisation with the victim.”

Let’s hope he can reach another compromise with the authorities before taking on these additional charges. While we don’t actually think any of it will mean he ends up in prison, you never know whether these proceedings could get in the way of all Jungkook, alongside BTS as a whole, have worked toward.