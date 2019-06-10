Jungkook Dancing To Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” Will Slay Your Life

We could barely deal with his swimming video, and now he’s dancing! This video of Jungkook dancing to Billie Elish’s “Bad Guy” is seriously way too much for us to handle. Before we get into the deets of the video, you should probably sit down before your heart literally falls out of your chest. Ok. Are you ready? So in the video, Jungkook is standing in what looks to be his hotel room. He’s mean mugging the camera while wearing a set of grey sweats, so we didn’t really think much of it. It all appears to be super innocent and very tame –at first. Then, he begins mouthing Billie Elish lyrics, “I’m the bad guys,” and honestly we nearly expired.

Out of nowhere, the video cuts to Jungkook dancing in his bathroom to “Bad Guys.” He then splices in several different clips of him dancing to the same song with various backgrounds. The BTS icon obviously thought long and hard about this entire aesthetic before he posted it on Twitter. The best part of this ridiculously lovely serenade is the fact that Jungkook seems to be trying to keep a straight face the entire time.

We didn’t think any videos would top the ones of Jungkook eating a Chicago style pizza or that juicy red apple but clearly, we were wrong.

Behold!

This apple-eating video is truly so zen.

But the pizza one might still be our fave.

Jungkook’s iconic Twitter usage isn’t the only epicness that BTS is delivering. The band has just announced the release of the mobile game, BTS World. According to BTS World’s website, the game will unfold like a stunning visual novel. BTS World isn’t your ordinary mobile game. In addition to the various challenges, those who purchase BTS World will also get access to dozens of video clips, nearly 10,000 photos, and a brand new soundtrack curated by the boys themselves.

