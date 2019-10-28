BTS’ Jungkook’s New Arm Tattoo Is Too Much For The ARMY

BTS just returned from a two-month hiatus, which, for the ARMY, felt more like six years. But huzzah! They are back. And so is the ARMY’s undying love for all the boys and their music. BTS’ Jungkook’s arm tattoo photo has the ARMY is beside itself. Seriously, fans do not know what to do with all this pure joy they are feeling. When BTS first came back onto the scene on September 16th, fans spotted a newly inked hand on Jungkook.

His fingers had the word “ARMY” written on them but fans were convinced it was a temporary tattoo. They just couldn’t believe it could possibly be true. And yet…here we are, more than a month later, and that “ARMY” tattoo is still as present as ever. And the hits just keep on coming. (Good hits, that is). Jungkook’s love of tattoos is ever-present and continues to grow. Fans have now spotted even more tattoos on Jungkook, particularly his arm. People are going wild. His arm tattoos have been dubbed, “gorgeous,” by doting fans. That is high praise for some ink!

BTS has been performing consecutive concerts in Seoul as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. It’s the end of an era, as they performed their final concert, which started back in May in Los Angeles, California, on October 26th. BTS’ first concert after their break was in Saudi Arabia on October 11th. Then, BTS went straight to the Seoul Olympic Stadium for their last few performances. Fans were hopeful the Speak Yourself tour would never end, but nothing lasts forever, does it? At least we have some wonderful memories.

But anyway, back to the topic at hand (no pun intended)—we need more details on Jungkook’s hand and arm tattoos! Eagle-eyed fans spotted the new ink and took to Twitter to share their findings with the world.

Jungkook has kept his arms very under wraps but fans are convinced he got these new tattoos after BTS’ Saudi Arabia performances. Since he’s only worn long sleeves, it’s been hard to get a good look. But some fans have caught glimpses of the new designs. Some have claimed they see a skeleton hand making the symbol for “I love you” in sign language. Certain fans have gone as far as saying they think Jungkook is headed for a “sleeve” tattoo. We’ll see!

We’re not sure why Jungkook is hesitant to give fans a good look at his new tattoos. Perhaps he doesn’t want to debut it until it’s a finished product. Maybe he has more designs in mind…you never know!