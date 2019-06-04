We Finally Know Why Jin Has Purple Hair & The BTS Army Is Freaking Out

Prior to their June 1st concert, photos of BTS’ Jin rocking purple hair hit the internet. The pics of his new ‘do are making the ARMY (BTS mega-fans)~freak out~. Twitter loves BTS and this newly (somewhat prematurely debuted) hair color has sent fans into anaphylactic shock. Elite Daily reported that someone took photos of Jin at Wembley Stadium during a sound check in London. The seven BTS band-members are in the middle of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. But the tour’s notoriety has nothing on Jin’s new locks. Once those photos found their way onto the internet, there was no stopping the flood of responses. He and his purple strands quickly began trending on Twitter. In addition to the tweets that exuded excitement over the color change, some fans were quick to point out the significance of the color purple.

BTS and their fans have a habit of saying, “I purple you” as a substitute for “I love you.” Wooah. His hair change wasn’t just a spur of the moment decision. It was deep. Thoughtful. Deliberate. To give you an example of how fans were processing this new hair, here’s one tweet that really stood out. A fan simply wrote, “PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN PURPLE JIN.” Well…the message was definitely made clear. Jin’s hair is purple. And his fans don’t know what to do with themselves.

All fans were equally excited.

This isn’t the first time Jin has played around with his hair and we’re guessing it won’t be the last. But clearly, he is rocking the purple right now.