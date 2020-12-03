BTS’ Jin Released a Surprise Song For His Birthday & the Lyrics Will Make You Cry

ARMYs may be curious to know what BTS’ Jin’s “Abyss” lyrics mean in english. In honor of his 28th birthday on Friday, December 4, Jin released a surprise song, “Abyss,” which is about the burnout he’s experienced in the K-pop industry.

In a letter on BTS’ blog, Jin wrote about how it’s been difficult to show his real emotions to fans. “Recently, in a press conference, I said: “I don’t like to share my sad feelings with the fans. This is because I only want to show them the good things. However, I feel differently if it’s through music. I don’t like to share it through my everyday actions, but I think it would be okay to show them through music,” he wrote via an English translation. “To tell you the truth, I was severely burnt out recently, and I think it was because I had many thoughts regarding myself.”

He went on to describe that, though Jin and BTS’ other members have received congratulations for achievements such as their historic number ones for “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” and their first-ever Grammys nomination, Jin wasn’t sure if he deserved these accolades.

“I received congratulations from many people…but I wondered whether I deserved to receive such things,” he wrote. “I received counseling regarding this issue and spent each day as they were before having a conversation with Bang PD who suggested whether I’d like to express such feelings through music. I gave the response that I didn’t have the confidence to make it well, was worried the end result wouldn’t be good, and was already at a level in which such things would not be acceptable…but Bang PD said such things weren’t important. But if I was to do it, he promised that I would do well, and he would find someone who would match well with me.”

“Abyss” captures these emotions in its heartbreaking lyrics. In the ballad, Jin sings about how he feels like he’s walking in circles. “I don’t hear any sounds and I’m only walking in circles / That dark place that I wanted to be locked in, that I wanted to go I’ll be there / But today, I’m yet again by your side,” the lyrics read via an English translation by Genius.

Read the full English translation of “Abyss” by BTS’ Jin below.

[Verse 1]

I hold my breath as I walk into the ocean

I face my beautiful yet sorrowful tears

It’s just another day in the darkness

[Pre-Chorus]

I want to talk to you again

I want to know you even more today, yeah

[Chorus]

But still, I remain with myself

I don’t hear any sounds and I’m only walking in circles

That dark place that I wanted to be locked in, that I wanted to go

I’ll be there

But today, I’m yet again by your side

[Verse 2]

The more I get closer to you, the more I get out of breath

And it feels like you are getting even further away from mе

Maybe you are walking into a deeper ocеan? Yeah

Just like me in the ocean

[Pre-Chorus]

I want to talk to you again

I want to know you even more today, yeah

[Chorus]



But still, I remain with myself



I don’t hear any sounds and I’m only walking in circles



That dark place that I wanted to be locked in, that I wanted to go



I’ll be there



So again, I close my eyes like I’m by your side