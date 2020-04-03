BTS’ Jimin Might Join ‘The Masked Singer’ Thanks to Judge Nicole Scherzinger

With everything going on in the world right now, we could all use a little fun courtesy of some reality television series. Of course, FOX’s latest singing competition is one of them. But you know what could possibly sweeten the deal even more? If BTS’ Jimin joined The Masked Singer—and it looks like judge Nicole Scherzinger agrees.

The Pussycat Dolls member dropped some hints about the BTS member possibly joining the series soon in a new clip posted in honor of the show’s six-year anniversary. Yep, six! Now, some might be wondering how Scherzinger and crew landed on that number, since The Masked Singer we know and love only landed on FOX in Jan. 2019. Well, it turns out The Masked Singer is actually based on a Korean singing competition with a similar title: The King of Mask Singer, by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation. Which is all the more reason why K-pop star, Jimin, is perfectly poised to join the American version.

In the anniversary clip, hosts Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Scherzinger were asked about Korean stars they’d choose to appear on the American adaptation of the series. Without a beat, Scherzinger picked a BTS member (which isn’t so out of the question, since BTS’ Jungkook appeared on the Korean version in 2016).

“If I could invite a Korean celebrity for ‘The Masked Singer,’ it would have be Jimin from BTS. I wish I could say that in Korean,” she said.

Admittedly, we’re also hoping to see Jimin star as one of the masked singers this time around. The 24-year-old already appeared as a panelist (again, not on the American version) back in 2017, so he’s already had some judging experience under his belt. ARMYs will just have to wait and see.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is available to stream on FOX and Hulu now.