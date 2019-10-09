Jimin Wore His Hair In A Ponytail So The Rest Of The Week Is Canceled

We hope you’re having a delightful week, but please feel free to begin your weekend after hearing this news. BTS’ Jimin ponytail hair photo are more luxurious than we could have ever dreamed of. We’re certain that you’ve already snagged your DVD of BTS World Tour: Love Yourself – Japan Edition. However, if by some reason you have not yet gotten your hands on a copy we are here to inform you that the ARMY is losing it from Jimin’s hairstyle all of those months ago.

Just so we’re being clear–this was when Jimin’s hair was white blonde and he sat backstage during the tour and pulled it all up into a ponytail. Fans don’t even know how to deal with this information. “JIMIN WITH A PONYTAIL I’M GOING FERAL MAN BUN ENTHUSIASTS RISE,” a fan said. Another wrote. “OUR DREAMS AND WISHES CAME TRUE PARK JIMIN WITH A PONYTAIL AFTER SO MANY FANART AND PHOTOSHOPS WE FINALLY HAVE IT.” Our favorite is this delightful proclamation, “Jimin with a ponytail ladies and gentlemen we got him.”

Mostly, fans get over the fact that this is the first time they’ve seen Jimin’s hair styled this way. “So what you’re telling me is jimin puts his hair into a ponytail when he feels like it and this is the first time we’ve seen it.” Take a look for yourself.

Seriously though, the entire BTS ARMY internet is living and we’re over here just basking in the excitement of it all.

Just to catch you up–Jim’s hair is no longer blonde or long enough to put in a ponytail, but we lived for the look while we could.