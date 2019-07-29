We’re Obsessed With This Photo Of BTS’ Jimin With A Mustache

Even when they’re on hiatus, they’re always working. BTS has such a hectic schedule, but they love the ARMY with everything in them. The guys make sure to make their fans laugh and smile when they can. BTS’ Jimin’s mustache photo is beyond anything you could have imagined, and we can’t stop looking at it.

If you didn’t know, BTS is currently on a 2-month long hiatus where they are taking some time away from the stage to rest and relax. However, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin didn’t just completely abandon the ARMY completely. Jimin posted a series of photos of himself using filters on Twitter and they’re honestly just so good.

He seemed to be using the SNOW app as he lay in bed resting. In one of the photos he shared, he was wearing a pair of reading glasses. However, in the one that everyone seems to be obsessed with Jimin was sporting a very delightful mustache. Already the photo has nearly 1 million likes and 300,000 retweets.

Jimin’s first tweet read, “What are you doing?” And user @Aeonian_V translated Kimin’s second accompanying tweet to, “I’ve been listening to music the whole day. You missed me right?”

Clearly Jimin! The ARMY would crumble without you.

Along with the hilarious mustache photo, Jimin also shared the music that he is currently listening to. According to a translation by @bangtan__india, Jimin tweeted, “The song that I’m listening to now.” He included a caption of the screenshot of the song “Jealous” by Labrinth.

He also shared a Remix of a song featuring his BTS brother RM saying, “In the evening, it sure is this song (to listen to.) Our Hyung’s voice is crazy (good).”

We live for this.