BTS Fans Are Super Concerned For Jimin After His Latest Injury & We’re Alarmed

The Bangtan Boys never stop, but BTS’ Jimin’s medical injury reaction is causing quite a stir amongst the ARMY. With the release of BTS World, their latest single “Lights” and their collab with Uniqlo– BTS has been going non-stop since the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, despite the boys’ enthusiasm, epic sound and sensational dance moves–the constant grind is starting to show. On July 6 and 7, BTS performed back to back concerts in Osaka, Japan to celebrate their Lights/Boy With Luv Japanese album. However, at the shows, the ARMY noticed something super concerning about Jimin.

The singer/songwriter had medical tape sprawled all over his upper back, lower back and chest. Though BTS nor their management company, Big Hit Entertainment has commented on the injury–the ARMY is now urging all of the boys, including Jimin to take some much-deserved rest. Let our boys rest for a bit,” one BTS fan tweeted. “Jimin, you always do your best. No need of pushing yourself this hard.”

Following their Osaka concert, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin have about a week break until they perform again on July 13 and 14. Thankfully, after the 14–they will have a much longer break. Fans are pleading with Jimin to take it easy. “Jimin please don’t overwork yourself, your health is more important than your performance. I hope you’ll get better as soon as possible,” one person said. “Pls take care of yourself Jimin!” another fan added. “Love you all the time and hope you get well soon my sunshine!”

This isn’t the first time Jimin has struggled with injuries while touring. In Nov. 2017, he had to sit out a concert in Macau, China after pain in his shoulders and neck flared. More recently, in Oct. 2018– BTS’ Libra was MIA at The Graham Norton Show, after suffering from “severe muscle pain in his neck and back.”

Get well soon Jimin!