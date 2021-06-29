This British Influencer Got 18 Surgeries to Look Like BTS’ Jimin & Now Claims They’re ‘Trans-Racial’

A British influencer reportedly underwent 18 surgeries in an attempt to become BTS’ Jimin’s look-alike. The influencer, Oli London, claims to “feel Korean” now.

London, who is non-binary, shared the results of their surgeries in a video posted on Monday, June 28 to social media. “I identify with the Korean community,” they said in the clip. “Maybe they will accept me more now because I have ‘the look.’ Maybe people will think I’m actually Korean, which will make me really happy. They can see how much I love their culture. This is the extreme length that I have gone to because I love Korea so much.”

The 31-year-old went on to reference BTS member Jimin directly. “I just want to make Jimin proud as well. Jimin is my ultimate idol and I want him to be proud. I’m sure he’ll be proud that I look exactly like him now,” London continued. “I have his eyes. I finally have Jimin’s Korean eyes and they’re so, so beautiful. I’m so, so happy with my new look and I can’t wait to see the final results when all the swelling goes down.”

London first shared the details of their “racial transition” on Saturday, June 26, in a video titled “Being Korean” on YouTube. In the video, London—who claims they are no longer “British” and identify as “Jimin” as their “Korean name”—described the extensive plastic surgery they received. These included procedures such as a facelift, brow lift, temple lift, eye surgery, and more. “I finally had the courage of undergoing my racial transition surgery,” London said in the clip.

Social media users, however, aren’t thrilled about London’s so-called “transracial” experience. “You are not, nor will you ever be, Korean,” one Twitter user wrote in response to London’s post. Another wrote, “This is really sad. Sorry you had to change your body to feel loved and welcome but that doesn’t make you Korean. And Koreans will more than likely be upset, outraged and embarrassed.”

London, meanwhile, has continued to double down on their identity: “Yes I identify as Korean. Yes I’m non-binary. Yes I look like Jimin,” they said. “But none of this should be a reason to outcast me from society, to dehumanize me and shame me for being who I am, a non-binary Korean person. I will never stop being the person I was born to be!”