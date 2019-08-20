BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook & V Did The Bottle Cap Challenge & We Can’t Stop Laughing

Just when we thought the #BottleCapChallenge was a thing of the past BTS got in on all of the excitement. BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook and V’s bottle cap challenge video is a thing to behold. Quite frankly, it’s so good it’s helping the ARMY get through this never-ending BTS hiatus. So to be fair–our guys aren’t out here using jet skis or any of those other fancy tricks celebs have been doing on Beyoncé’s internet. And, TBH that’s why it’s so good.

The #BottleCapChallenge video featuring three out of the seven guys was included in the season finale of BTS’ VLIVE show, RUN BTS! In the video you can watch Jimin, Jungkook and V’s hilariously adorable attempts to kick the caps off of their plastic water bottles.~ Spoiler alert~ Jimin and Jungkook’s spinning high kicks are beyond excellent.

Because we’d assume this is hard AF–the guys had some struggles when it came to this viral challenge. Jimin obviously doesn’t know his own strength because he kicked the bottle so hard that it flew right out of V’s hand. For his part–V tried his very best, but his foot didn’t even make contact with the bottle.

However, your boy Jungkook nailed it on the second try. Icon.

LMAO poor V tried his very best.

Why is nobody talking V’s failed bottle cap challenge 😂😂😂😂

He completely missed the cap and that kick was so weird 😂😂😂😂 #BTS #V #RunBts pic.twitter.com/XU7dUzJO4F — Jiminies#1 (@BTSBish5) August 20, 2019

Watch the entire thing for yourself here.

Obviously, this is the type of content the ARMY lives for.

If this is the kind of content you crave be sure to check out all 85 episodes of Run BTS! we promise it will make you smile.