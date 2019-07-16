This Video of Jimin & Jungkook Hiding Backstage With The ARMY To Watch Fireworks Is Adorbs

As if the ARMY needs more reason to swoon. BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook hid backstage to watch fireworks with their fans, and the video is absolutely adorable. One of BTS’ most unique qualities is that they love their fans so deeply and purely. They are so appreciative of the ARMY and have such a strong bond. It’s so moving. And Jimin and Jungkook hiding to watch the fireworks with their fans at the end of their concert just sums the group up entirely. The boys end their concerts with a set of fireworks which are both happy and sad. Happy because, well, fireworks are the best. But sad because it means it’s the end of the show and that the seven band members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are leaving the stage.

Jimin just shared a video on Twitter that shows him and Jungkook hanging backstage, looking super sweaty and tired, after their three-hour-long concert in Japan on July 14. But their exhaustion and sweatiness is hardly the thing you notice—it’s the sheer joy they have over what they are experiencing. In the vid, Jimin records the two of them listening to the fireworks after their show. They heard fans screaming as the fireworks go off and Jimin moves the camera to film the ARMY’s reaction. Jimin also threw up a heart with his hands, gesturing to the sea of fans. Aw!

Fans also translated what Jungkook says to Jimin toward the end—”record me too!” Amazing.