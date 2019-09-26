Watching Jimin & Jungkook Review Fast Food Will Make You Hungry AF

If you aren’t hungry now, we’re sure you will be after reading this post. BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s fast food review video is a thing that will be cherished. Seriously, if you love food and especially if you adore hot dogs–BTS’ recent Bangtan Bomb video will make you smile with joy. Though it was probably taken some time last year, Big Hit Entertainment just dropped a video of Jimin and Jungkook raving about hot dogs and burgers.

If you recall on Sept. 25, 2018– BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During their rehearsal and before they went on stage, the guys took a much-deserved lunch break where they delighted in some New York past times. BTS are foodies. They were so happy to be taking a moment to eat that they began singing LMFAO and Lil Jon’s “Shots” before they chowed down.

As the guys walked over to get their food they began shouting–“Shots! Shots! Shots!” it ended with them all bellowing”Everybody!” Seriously though, mealtime should always be celebrated this way.

Jimin, of course, was the first one to take a massive bite of his food to which Jin asked, “Is it good?” Jimin was too preoccupied to verbally respond, so he simply gave is bandmate a thumbs up.

Later, Jungkook tried out the burgers saying, “The buns are sweet. It’s not a bad sausage, it tastes good, but it’s a little salty. It’s salty.” Apparently, there also weren’t any onions which is hella problematic if you ask us. However, like any foodie worth his salt–Jungkook began to like the burger more and more as he continued to eat. He exclaimed, “It actually tastes good! I’m getting used to the salty flavor.” LOL Maybe he was just hungry.

Ugh, this is the only content that we’ll ever need.