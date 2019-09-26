J-Hope’s New Half-Blonde Hair Has The ARMY In Their Feelings

It looks like someone has a thrilling new look for fall. BTS’ J-Hope’s half-blonde hair photo literally has the ARMY in their feelings. As we know, all of the guys of BTS love to switch up their looks. Now–fresh from his hiatus, it looks like J-Hope has gone blonde–but only on half of his head. J-Hope is no stranger to dying his hair different colors, but this new two-toned look is unlike anything we’ve seen previously.

The look is hella striking–half dark and half light hair, but if there is anyone who can pull it off, it’s J-Hope. One fan tweeted, “Half and half someone STOP ME.” They also included a photo of chocolate and vanilla ice cream along with their tweet. Then the ARMY member followed up with a “Or Caramel macchiato Coffee enthusiasts where u at.”

Whew, what a look.

Another user said, “WHO ISN’T FEELING ALL THIS DREAMY SEEING THIS HOBI AKA HOSEOK AKA J-HOPE AKA JUNG HOSEOK AKA JAY IN DARK BLONDE HAIR LIKE THIS AND ANTICIPATING FOR THE CB WITH THIS? LET ME KNOW.” People are truly living.

However, there is a small chance the half-blonde effect could be just a trick of the light.

On September 21, Jimin shared a photo of J-Hope where his hair appeared to have streaks in his hair on one side instead of a whole hald of head od blonde hair.

So what’s the truth?

This could very much be a trick of the light–we guess only time with tell.