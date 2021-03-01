BTS’ J-Hope Just Released a Full Version of ‘Blue Side’ & the Lyrics Are So Nostalgic

Three years after releasing his first mixtape Hope World, BTS’ J-Hope decided to celebrate the anniversary of the record with a full version of its original outro—and let’s just say that this new edition of “Blue Side” is even dreamier than the one ARMYs remember! This new version is longer than the original, which means it also includes brand new “Blue Side” lyrics in English that you’ll want to dive into.

ARMYs can find the translated version of BTS’ J-Hope’s “Blue Side” lyrics in English below, but first, let’s dig into everything Hobi himself has said about the song’s meaning. During his March 2018 VLIVE, J-Hope revealed that the original outro was all about his longing to go back to a more innocent time before BTS, when he was still “young and clueness.” He explained, “This is a track that neatly ends the mixtape. I like the blue sky and breeze so I tried to melt them [into the song]. When I listen to this song, good memories come back to me. This song is about wishing to go back to when I didn’t know anything.”

Fast forward to March 1, 2021 when he released his new version of “Blue Side,” J-Hope’s message still rings true as so many are yearning for a return to simpler times this year. You can listen to the 2021 version of “Blue Side” below, and keep on reading for BTS’ J-Hope’s “Blue Side” lyrics in English via Genius up ahead.

Verse 1

Everything changed between us, I shout alone, blue

Pale blue tears well in my eyes because of you, blue

Spring, summer, fall, winter, always the same feeling, blue

I want to go back to the time when I didn’t know anything, blue

Chorus

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue sidе

Back to blue side, blue sidе

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Verse 2

The sun shined on the cold and the clouds wrapped around the blue

I ride the wind in the sky to that place in this moment, blue

It’s now comforting my heart, blue

I’m alone below the blue moonlight, blue

Verse 3

When I spit out my pains in the dark

When the cold air was frozen by sighs

I felt it

That I wanted to walk the blue road

On the rainbow

I’m singing my blues

Singing my bloom

Back in my room

I miss these days, I was blue with light breaths

I measure the weight between calmness and passion

But now I just want to burn blue and die

Chorus

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Bridge

I will carry you

You might say no

But I’ll hug you

In my eyes

In my blue dream

You might say I cannot

But I’ll put you in my arms

Outro

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side