Becky G & BTS’ J-Hope Might Be Working On A Collab—Our Bodies Are Ready

Ok, so we know that BTS is on their hiatus–which they totally deserve. However, this BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G. collab clue video means that something super hella exciting is right around the corner. So we don’t know if you know this but J-Hope is currently in Los Angeles. Yes, we realize he’s supposed to be resting but something enticing has clearly brought him overseas. Just after the BTS boy bander landed, songstress Becky G. posted some Korean snacks on her Instagram stories.

Of course, the ARMY was immediately put on high alert. After all, earlier this year, J-Hope said that he would love to collab with Becky G. With that revelation coupled with Becky’s snack snap–we can smell this collab coming from a mile away. There have been no confirmations from BTS’ camp or Becky G.’s camp–but the ARMY is already on Twitter falling apart.

One person raved, “Ok but a hoseok x becky g COLLAB would be so AMAZING,” one person raved on Twitter. Another person declared, “HOSEOK SAID IN AN INTERVIEW HE WANTS TO COLLAB WITH BECKY G AND THEY MET AT THE BBMAS. HOSEOK IS NOW IN LA ON A SOLO PROMOTION? WITH A NEW HAI COLOUR AND BECKY G POSTED KOREAN SNACKS ON A FILMING LOCATION. I AM S C A R E D. HOSEOK X BECKY G MV???”

Since V just released his solo track–“Winter Bear” we can definitely see J-Hope doing his own thing with Becky G. We’re just glad to see that BTS is getting to rest and work on some passion projects.

Our bodies are ready.