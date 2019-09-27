The Meaning Behind BTS’ J-Hope & Becky G’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ Is Here & It’s Impressive

Ok BTS Army, y’all already know you’re in for a serious treat: the latest track by J-Hope, featuring Becky G, just dropped alongside a music video—and it’s too good to peel our eyes from. But their music video isn’t the only amazing thing (although it is seriously great. Watch it. You have to!) The song’s lyrics are straight fire, too: BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” meaning is so important, and you’re in luck, because we’ve deciphered it all right here.

In case you’ve been living under a rock—or, I guess, if you’re a wee baby who grew up after the early 2000s—then you should know that “Chicken Noodle Soup” is a remake. J-Hope and Becky G’s latest collab uses the famous hook from Webstar and Young B’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” (ft. Bianca Bonnie & The Voice of Harlem”) song which was released way back in 2006. Turns out, the track that had us all dancing in school yards and on street corners was also a huge inspiration for J-Hope—it was part of the reason he started dancing, too.

Which gets us to the lyrics—J-Hope’s connection to dance makes up so much of what he’s rapping about on this track. On the verses, he tells us about his own history with dance—in Korean, that is.

Yup; the twist on “Chicken Noodle Soup” is that the track is multilingual, combining J-Hope’s Korean and Becky G’s Spanish, along with shared bits of English. Don’t worry, though; we have a translation for J-Hope’s most important verse: “Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, everyday / Grew being up all night as a teen, that’s the case / My height is measured by dance, I’m Ok” he raps early on the track. Which, when you hear it, makes absolute sense: J-Hope kills on the dancefloor in this music video.

So does Becky G—don’t worry, we didn’t forget our girl! On “Chicken Noodle Soup,” she sings about loving her identity and always keeping ties with where she came from: “We always got love / For where we come from / So let ‘em know what’s up / No matta’ wherever we go / Bring it back to this place called home, baby.” And bring it back they do.