BTS Just Released a Tattoo Collection & It’s What Disco Dreams Are Made Of

Light it up like “Dynamite.” BTS‘ Inkbox tattoo collection is what’s disco dreams are made of. The collection, which launched on Wednesday, April 14, includes 11 temporary tattoos themed around BTS’ 2020 single, “Dynamite.”

The designs include retro flowers, shooting stars, BTS’ “Dynamite” sign, as well as silhouettes of each of the K-pop boy band’s seven members: Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Each order also comes with one of three special edition “Dynamite” prints for ARMYs as they decorate themselves with tattoos of their biases.

However, BTS Inkbox tattoos aren’t just any temporary tattoos. The brand—which has celebrity fans like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Emma Chamberlain and Vanessa Hudgens—uses its patented For Now Ink formula to create a semi-permanent tat that has the look and feel of a real tattoo. The tattoos, which take one to two minutes to apply and develop over the course of 24 hours, also last for one to two weeks, so ARMYs can wear their favorite members longer.

As ARMYs know, “Dynamite,” which was BTS’ first all-English single, was a milestone single for the group. In August 2020, “Dynamite” became BTS’ first number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100. A couple months later, “Dynamite” also became BTS’ first-ever Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Category. Though the award eventually went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” there’s no doubt that “Dynamite” will remain as one of BTS’ most memorable songs ever. Ahead are what BTS’ Inkbox tattoos look like up close and personal.

BTS Member Silhouettes

Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s disco poses in the “Dynamite” music video will forever live on in the minds of ARMYs. With this tattoo, fans can ink all seven members on their bodies as they strike their iconic ’70s-inspired poses.

“Dynamite” Sign

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, ayy. If “Dynamite” is still stuck in your head almost a year later, this tat is a must-have. The ink features BTS’ “Dynamite” logo in big, block letters to let everyone around you know you’re an ARMY.

Shooting Stars

We can hear it now: Jungkook singing, “Cause I-I-I’m in the stars tonight.” If you, like us, can listen to JK sing this lyric until the end of time, you may want this temporary tattoo of two shooting stars.

