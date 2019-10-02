Fans Are Positive Halsey & BTS Will Collaborate At This Year’s Jingle Ball—Here’s Why

Apple picking? OK. Halloween? Sure. Thanksgiving? Bring it on. Jingle Bell? HELL YES. This Halsey and BTS collab Jingle Ball 2019 clue means you better be sure your calendars are marked. Throughout December some of our favorite celebs will come together in the holiday spirit to celebrate and sing their hearts out for 12 different performances. But the thing we’re most excited about is the possibility of seeing Halsey and your favorite K-Pop band unite for what would most definitely be one of the best collars ~ever.~ It’s not set in stone, but no one has said it isn’t happening. So as far as we’re concerned, start making your banners now.

On September 27, iHeart radio released its stellar lineup for this year’s show. Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, 5 Seconds of Summer, the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Halsey, and — yes, you know it!—BTS are all set to perform. Talk about a dream team. And that’s just a few of the show stoppers, there are many many more artists set to perform. Praise be. BTS is set to perform on the third date of the concert—December 6th—in Los Angeles. It just so happens that Halsey has also been confirmed to appear that very same day at that very same show. And given that Halsey and BTS have a song together, it stands to reason they might perform that song together that very night.

BTS dropped the epic collaboration “Boy With Love” this past spring. On April 12, the ARMY was treated not only to the song, but to the music video as well:

If Halsey does in fact join BTS on stage, it wouldn’t be her first time singing live with the seven boys. On May 1, 2019 the singer joined BTS on stage for the first-ever performance of “Boy With Luv” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. And it was epic, to say the least.

Since then , BTS and Halsey’s friendship has evolved into what can only be described as the most uplifting, hilarious bond we’ve seen in a while. They continuously give each other shoutouts to each other during interviews, confirming that Halsey and BTS are a gift to us all. One month after their performance, Halsey surprised BTS during an interview in New York City. On May 31st, BTS did an interview with Elvis Duran and the seven boys—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—were over the moon to see the 25-year-old again.

But just you wait—the summer of Halsey & BTS didn’t stop there. On June 7th, Halsey made an appearance at BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert in Paris.

Needles to say, fans are thrilled with the possibility that they might once again reunite for Jingle Ball. We would be full of ~luv~ if it happens. Just sayin’.