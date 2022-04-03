ARMYs, Here’s How to Watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 Performance From Anywhere in the World

Every year, millions tune into the music’s biggest night—and this year, the award ceremony includes BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance. The Bangtan Boys made their Grammys red carpet debut back in 2019. Now, all these years later, they’re back on the Grammys stage for their first performance since the release of their 2021 EP, BTS Butter (Hotter, Sweeter, Cooler).

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and recognizes the year’s best recordings, compositions and artists from 2021. South African comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted last year’s ceremony, is back as host this time around. This year’s Grammys also include a stacked list of nominees: Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven total, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber with eight each.

Of course, BTS is counted among the list of nominees: The K-Pop group is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the second year in a row for their summer hit “Butter,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, longer than any other song in 2021.

BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance will mark the second year in a row that the group has earned their own spotlight performance at the award’s ceremony, following their performance of “Dynamite” in 2021. In addition to BTS, the Grammys stage will see a stacked lineup of performances by fellow nominees this year. Performers include Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Charli, Lady Gaga, Brothers Obsborn and more. But we all know who ARMYs are here for! For everything there is to know about how to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance online as it airs live, just keep on reading ahead.

How to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance online

BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance will air during the 64th Annual Academy Awards on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month, while Fubo TV will run you $64.99 per month. This means Paramount Plus is by far the cheapest option available to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance as it airs live. The streamer offers two plans: Paramount+ Essential, an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month; and Paramount+ Premium, an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month, both of which will allow you to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance live on CBS.

How to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance online for free

For those wondering if there’s a way to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance for free as it airs live, read on ahead for our tips.

The best way to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance at no cost. Along with BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance, Paramount Plus offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students are also eligible to receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan.

Another great option to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

How to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance online outside the US

The best way to watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance outside the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. BTS Grammys 2022 performance airs live and is available to stream on Paramount Plus. To watch the show, however, those outside of the US will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers 90 days for free.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the free 90 days, ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan ($80.04 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you subscribe and change your mind. Of course, users can do more than watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance outside the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, which have different content than in the US, as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other domestic and international reality TV shows.

So how can one watch BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance outside the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “United States” Visit Paramount Plus to enjoy BTS’ Grammys 2022 performance as it streams live on CBS

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch the Grammy Awards for free.

