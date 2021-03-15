BTS’ RM Just Responded to Reports That Their Grammys Loss Was a ‘Fail’ & ARMYs Have Thoughts

Stay positive, Bangtan Boys. BTS’ Grammys 2021 loss was felt by ARMYs on Sunday, March 14, when the seven-member K-pop boy band lost their first-ever Grammys nomination. The group—which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—were nominated in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance category for their 2020 single, “Dynamite,” which was the band’s first full-English comeback and their first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the end, the Grammy for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their 2020 song, “Rain on Me.” Though many news sites were supportive of the boys after their Grammys loss, one South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, claimed that the band had “failed.” “BTS’s first ever Grammy Award winning has been failed,” Dispatch’s headline read.

After the Grammys, BTS appeared on V Live, a South Korean live video streaming service, to thank ARMYs for their support throughout their Grammys run. The V Live saw the members sit in front of gold balloons that read, “THANKS ARMY,” as well as around a multi-tiered cake with a Grammy, BTS’ logo and the words: “2021 Grammy nominee artist.”

Though RM didn’t name Dispatch, he did respond to a headline that BTS had “failed” because they lost their Grammy. In his response, RM noted the history that the band had made as the first South Korean act to ever perform at the award show in its 60-plus year history. “I’ve seen some headline that our win has failed but it’s not exactly a fail. We were nominated and got to perform the first time. The first time as a Korean singer,” RM said in Korean.

BTS took to the stage for the first time at the Grammys on Sunday with a pre-recorded performance of “Dynamite” filmed in Seoul, South Korea. The band sang at the Grammys once before at the 2020 awards show when they dueted “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, however, the 2021 ceremony marks the first time the group performed as just them with no other artists.

In an interview with the Associated Press before the Grammys, the band opened up about what it was like to be nominated for the first time. “We were supposed to do the whole stadium tour all over the world. There was no plan to release a single like ‘Dynamite,’” RM said. “‘Dynamite’ gave us huge success in Korea, of course, a Grammy nomination, a performance, so you know, life is really interesting.”

Jimin added, “It’s really hard to express in words. Even now we can’t still believe that we were nominated, and we’ll be able to perform at the Grammys. So, we’re thankful. We’re honored.”

