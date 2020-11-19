The Best BTS Gifts & Merch That ARMYs in Your Life Will Love

There’s no doubt that BTS is one of the most well-known bands in the world. So odds are that there’s an ARMY (or a hundred) in your life that you’re in search of the best BTS gifts and merchandise for.

BTS debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—have become some of the most recognizable names in not only K-pop, but in music history. The Bangtan Boys have collaborated with Halsey, Steve Aoki and Nicki Minaj, and have performed at the Grammys, the American Music Awards and other award shows. In August 2020, BTS earned their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their single, “Dynamite,” the band’s first song fully recorded in English.

“It’s not like our goal was to go to the U.S. All we wanted to do was show our performances to people who loved our music. Our goal at the start was never to get a Grammy. We’re just seven regular Korean guys who started to do what we really wanted to do, what we found fun, which was to make music. That led to where we are and who we are now,” Suga told Variety in October 2020.

Long story short, it’s BTS’ world, and we’re just living in it. Ahead are the best BTS gifts and merch to give ARMYs this holiday season (or any season, if we’ll be honest.) From BTS’ new album to a pin with Jimin’s iconic pose, these are the BTS gifts ARMYs will love.

Complete your BTS album collection with their newest album, BE, which was released on November 20, 2020. The deluxe edition of the album comes with the CD, a photo book, a lyric poster, a polaroid photo card, photo cards and other goodies.

This Friends-themed BTS sweatshirt includes a cartoon of the seven members dressed in airport fashion, along with “Bangtan” written out Friends-style with the iconic font from the ’90s sitcom and colorful dots in between. Side note: Friends is how RM learned English.

Stay safe and socially distanced with this face mask, which comes in red, white, purple and hot pink. The mask comes with the heart symbol for BTS’ Love Yourself albums.

Snazz up your denim jacket or backpack with this pin of BTS’ Jimin doing his iconic red suit dance move while performing “Filter” at the band’s MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E concert in October 2020.

Celebrate BTS’ first number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with this “Dynamite” sweatshirt that includes the shadows of the members’ ending poses.

This Etsy sticker shop sells sticker packs for each BTS member. The stickers include the names of the members, as well as fun photos from over the years. Use them to decorate your phone or laptop.

J-Hope biases, this gift is for you. This J-Hope-themed pin collection includes rainbow pins emblazoned with J-Hope’s nickname, “Hobi,” as well as words like “hope.”

All ARMYs know BTS’ show “In the Soop.” Swap out your bag with this BTS tote bag that features an illustration of the seven members front and center.

BTS’ “Season’s Greetings” sweatshirts are simple but iconic. The black sweatshirts have the initials of each members in big white capital letters.

Your kitchen never looked better. Do the rest of your cooking with this wooden spoon decorated with the faces of BTS’ members.

